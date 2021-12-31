Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys Avery Dennison Corp, CVS Health Corp, 3M Co, Sells Boswell (JG) Co, Hexcel Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: CVS, CCI, KMB, WMT, IP, ET, CAT, CX, DXC, HPE, REZI, GTX, SLVM, RIVN,

CVS, CCI, KMB, WMT, IP, ET, CAT, CX, DXC, HPE, REZI, GTX, SLVM, RIVN, Added Positions: AVY, MMM, MSFT, HON, INTC, PFE, EPD, EXAS, BUD, PINS,

AVY, MMM, MSFT, HON, INTC, PFE, EPD, EXAS, BUD, PINS, Reduced Positions: HXL, GOOGL, AMD, BR, DHR, MRK, HD, COF, ALB, GOOG, FISV, AMAT, V, HUM, JNJ, JPM, PEP, UNM, ICE, GE, T, ABBV, RDS.A, RGA, CSCO, DOW, AMGN, TSLA, WFCPL.PFD, BP, XOM, PG, GILD, SLB, TWTR, VTRS, OGN,

HXL, GOOGL, AMD, BR, DHR, MRK, HD, COF, ALB, GOOG, FISV, AMAT, V, HUM, JNJ, JPM, PEP, UNM, ICE, GE, T, ABBV, RDS.A, RGA, CSCO, DOW, AMGN, TSLA, WFCPL.PFD, BP, XOM, PG, GILD, SLB, TWTR, VTRS, OGN, Sold Out: BWEL, IJH, SPY, NRZ, COFPH.PFD,

Investment company Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Avery Dennison Corp, CVS Health Corp, 3M Co, Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Boswell (JG) Co, Hexcel Corp, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kelly+lawrence+w+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,171 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,880 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 182,430 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 41,012 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 98,799 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 179.31%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.357000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The sale prices were between $921 and $1020, with an estimated average price of $970.57.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.24.