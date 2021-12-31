Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys Avery Dennison Corp, CVS Health Corp, 3M Co, Sells Boswell (JG) Co, Hexcel Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: CVS, CCI, KMB, WMT, IP, ET, CAT, CX, DXC, HPE, REZI, GTX, SLVM, RIVN,
- Added Positions: AVY, MMM, MSFT, HON, INTC, PFE, EPD, EXAS, BUD, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: HXL, GOOGL, AMD, BR, DHR, MRK, HD, COF, ALB, GOOG, FISV, AMAT, V, HUM, JNJ, JPM, PEP, UNM, ICE, GE, T, ABBV, RDS.A, RGA, CSCO, DOW, AMGN, TSLA, WFCPL.PFD, BP, XOM, PG, GILD, SLB, TWTR, VTRS, OGN,
- Sold Out: BWEL, IJH, SPY, NRZ, COFPH.PFD,
For the details of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kelly+lawrence+w+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,171 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,880 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 182,430 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 41,012 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 98,799 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $164.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 179.31%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.357000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boswell (JG) Co (BWEL)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The sale prices were between $921 and $1020, with an estimated average price of $970.57.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COFPH.PFD)
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying