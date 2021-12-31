Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: TRDA,

TRDA, Reduced Positions: ITOS,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mpm+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 2,885,470 shares, 29.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31% Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 4,425,784 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) - 4,284,172 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,242,636 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio.

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.37%. The holding were 4,425,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.