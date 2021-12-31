Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mpm Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 2,885,470 shares, 29.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31%
- Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA) - 4,425,784 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio.
- Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) - 4,284,172 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,242,636 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio.
Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.37%. The holding were 4,425,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.
