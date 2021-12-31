Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys Netflix Inc, Sempra Energy, Rayonier Inc, Sells International Paper Co, AT&T Inc, Hanesbrands Inc

Investment company Avalon Investment & Advisory (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Sempra Energy, Rayonier Inc, Morgan Stanley, Medtronic PLC, sells International Paper Co, AT&T Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Intel Corp, National Retail Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Investment & Advisory. As of 2021Q4, Avalon Investment & Advisory owns 300 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Avalon Investment & Advisory
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 707,580 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
  2. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 149,508 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 299,313 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 770,376 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 622,805 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 135,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 431,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 105,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Core & Main Inc (CNM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory initiated holding in Core & Main Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 179,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.14 and $325.08, with an estimated average price of $279.88. The stock is now traded at around $294.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 919.44%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $393.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 45,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 615,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory added to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $100.07 and $132.16, with an estimated average price of $119.38. The stock is now traded at around $131.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 209,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory added to a holding in International Money Express Inc by 175.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 144,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory added to a holding in Progress Software Corp by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $45.73 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.78. The stock is now traded at around $45.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 106,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.



