Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Phillips 66, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells Waste Management Inc, CSW Industrials Inc, Ultralife Corp

- New Purchases: SPYV, EGY, SCHD, IWB, C, KD,
- Added Positions: WBA, PSX, RIO, IBM, VZ, GOED, IWD, KE, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: T, USB, FHN, MRK, ENB, PRU, CSCO, PG, CCI, EMR, NTRS, MCD, LMT, GILD, PFE, HPQ, XOM, KO, JNJ, UPS, GIS, GD, DUK, PM, CVX, SO, WPC, MO, KMB, PPL, IPG, DLR, REGI, NULV,
- Sold Out: WM, CSWI, ULBI,
For the details of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+dempsey+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 57,408 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 316,242 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 200,090 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 194,478 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 66,123 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 41,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VAALCO Energy Inc (EGY)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VAALCO Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $4.21, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.528500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $244.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 183,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 71.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 82,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 94,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 71,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 162,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $112.46 and $144.01, with an estimated average price of $130.18.Sold Out: Ultralife Corp (ULBI)
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ultralife Corp. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying