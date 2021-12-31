Palo Alto Investors LP Buys Revance Therapeutics Inc, eHealth Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

New Purchases: NVAX, MIRM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Revance Therapeutics Inc, eHealth Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Alkermes PLC, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Puma Biotechnology Inc, Kaleido Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palo Alto Investors LP. As of 2021Q4, Palo Alto Investors LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 2,212,950 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 519,033 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6% Insmed Inc (INSM) - 6,025,706 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 687,206 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 10,114,043 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.

Palo Alto Investors LP initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.237000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP initiated holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,369,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,615,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 781,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 754,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 598,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Palo Alto Investors LP sold out a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $4.28.

Palo Alto Investors LP sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $1.36 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.09.

Palo Alto Investors LP sold out a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.04.

Palo Alto Investors LP sold out a holding in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $5.27.

Palo Alto Investors LP sold out a holding in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.53 and $1.02, with an estimated average price of $0.78.