White Pine Capital Llc Buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Independent Bank Corp, Western New England Bancorp Inc, Sells Communications Systems Inc, , Telos Corp

NPTN, XSOE, PFMT, NEAR, IGSB, ASYS, LGIH, SHY, CFRX, AAPL, QMCO, MSFT, EFA, LSCC, KVHI, ATRO, APYX, IGIB, JYNT, UGRO, LOV, HON, RJF, PFF, IWM, AQMS, GOOG, PGX, FLOT, ALL, ICAD, XEL, WEC, WINA, MITK, T, CHRW, COST, DISCA, XOM, GD, GOOGL, LMT, WY, PNC, SIVB, TRV, WRK, NKE, SWIR, AGG, PHYS, FCX, TECH, EOG, EBAY, TTEC, CL, CSX, RTX, WAB, Sold Out: JCS, EBSB, TLS, RGS, CXSE, GRWG, PVG, QUMU, CASA, KD, KOR, KOR, GPL,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Independent Bank Corp, Western New England Bancorp Inc, Aviat Networks Inc, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Communications Systems Inc, , Telos Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Performant Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Pine Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, White Pine Capital Llc owns 231 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

3M Co (MMM) - 98,683 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 258,200 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,996 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,884 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR) - 487,121 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.045900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $887.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.352000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 312,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc by 134.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc by 605.75%. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $1.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 190,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 192.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 85.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Communications Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $4.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41.

White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $18.98.