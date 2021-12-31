White Pine Capital Llc Buys Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Independent Bank Corp, Western New England Bancorp Inc, Sells Communications Systems Inc, , Telos Corp

- New Purchases: INDB, AVNW, HEFA, NVDA, TSLA, KO, IJH, CRK, AXGN, SPNE, STRM, LRTNF,
- Added Positions: EFR, CLNE, WNEB, PYPL, TIP, AWH, DMTK, PSTL, BMY, VECO, SPYD, V, AUB, MDY, AMOT, ADTN, AXTI, CLAR, AMZN, INFU, EPRF, ANF, MRK, OIIM, ENVX, OEG, IVV, SPY, CECE, SUB, ABT, PFE, IVE, OUNZ, ORCL, ITW, INOD, EMR, C, CSCO, CVGW, MDT, BA, DCI, IVW, ECL, BAC, HDV, GLD, HLIT, ANGL, IBM, XLE, XLU, INTC, TU, USB, JWN, VZ, WFC, MPW, NEO, KRNY, JPM, IFF, CDXS, ELMD, AMBA, HYRE, KMB, IUSV, WYNN, SLY, EEM, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: NPTN, XSOE, PFMT, NEAR, IGSB, ASYS, LGIH, SHY, CFRX, AAPL, QMCO, MSFT, EFA, LSCC, KVHI, ATRO, APYX, IGIB, JYNT, UGRO, LOV, HON, RJF, PFF, IWM, AQMS, GOOG, PGX, FLOT, ALL, ICAD, XEL, WEC, WINA, MITK, T, CHRW, COST, DISCA, XOM, GD, GOOGL, LMT, WY, PNC, SIVB, TRV, WRK, NKE, SWIR, AGG, PHYS, FCX, TECH, EOG, EBAY, TTEC, CL, CSX, RTX, WAB,
- Sold Out: JCS, EBSB, TLS, RGS, CXSE, GRWG, PVG, QUMU, CASA, KD, KOR, KOR, GPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC
- 3M Co (MMM) - 98,683 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 258,200 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,996 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,884 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR) - 487,121 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.045900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $887.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
White Pine Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.352000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 312,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc by 134.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc by 605.75%. The purchase prices were between $1.63 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $1.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 190,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 192.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 85.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)
White Pine Capital Llc added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communications Systems Inc (JCS)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Communications Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $4.Sold Out: (EBSB)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.69.Sold Out: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The sale prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
White Pine Capital Llc sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $18.98.
