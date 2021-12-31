Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, , Jackson Financial Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Newtyn Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, , Jackson Financial Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, Rafael Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newtyn Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Newtyn Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Newtyn Management, LLC
  1. Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) - 1,800,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 249,937 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,290,900 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,247,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 465,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 920.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: (ARD)

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in City Office REIT Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The sale prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34.

Sold Out: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAXU)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.



