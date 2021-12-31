Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, , Jackson Financial Inc

- New Purchases: ONL, KD, LYLT, ASTL, ATGE, TSVT, BCOR, EAR, AMPY,
- Added Positions: TBPH, ARD, ODP, CIO, PFSW, ALR,
- Reduced Positions: RFL, AMR, ADNT, CPLG, FET, CUBI, CIX,
- Sold Out: EBC, STMP, JXN, BAMR, IPAXU, SATS, BTU, BLFY, AAOI, RVP, LEGO,
- Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) - 1,800,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 249,937 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
- MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,290,900 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,247,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 465,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)
Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 920.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (ARD)
Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)
Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)
Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in City Office REIT Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.Sold Out: (STMP)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The sale prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34.Sold Out: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAXU)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.
