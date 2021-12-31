Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, , Jackson Financial Inc

New Purchases: ONL, KD, LYLT, ASTL, ATGE, TSVT, BCOR, EAR, AMPY,

ONL, KD, LYLT, ASTL, ATGE, TSVT, BCOR, EAR, AMPY, Added Positions: TBPH, ARD, ODP, CIO, PFSW, ALR,

TBPH, ARD, ODP, CIO, PFSW, ALR, Reduced Positions: RFL, AMR, ADNT, CPLG, FET, CUBI, CIX,

RFL, AMR, ADNT, CPLG, FET, CUBI, CIX, Sold Out: EBC, STMP, JXN, BAMR, IPAXU, SATS, BTU, BLFY, AAOI, RVP, LEGO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, , Jackson Financial Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, Rafael Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newtyn Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Newtyn Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) - 1,800,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 249,937 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,290,900 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 1,247,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in 2seventy bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 465,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 920.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in City Office REIT Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The sale prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.