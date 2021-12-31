King Wealth Buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: IJS, ARNA, ESTA, LYFT, SO, XLK, IWR, GLD, TMO, UHAL, QCOM, PAYX, PPL, CASY, AME, CME, EQIX, PAVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Wealth. As of 2021Q4, King Wealth owns 174 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 143,014 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,619 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,203 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,689 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,719 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.

King Wealth initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth initiated holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.19 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $69.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $544.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 39,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth added to a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 1009.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 110,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 82.03%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 91.53%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $772.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 210.82%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $153.228400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Wealth sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

King Wealth sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

King Wealth sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

King Wealth sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

King Wealth sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

King Wealth sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.