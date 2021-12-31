Altimeter Capital Management, LP Buys Altimeter Growth Corp, Sea, MongoDB Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: MDB, GTLB, IOT, HCP, BRZE, CVT,
- Added Positions: AGC, SE, CFLT, OPEN,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, UBER, FB, PDD, ME,
- Sold Out: PTON, ZM, BABA, FTCH, AMZN, CPNG, BMBL, XM, MNDY, BKNG, DUOL, ML, CCCS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Altimeter Capital Management, LP
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 17,001,796 shares, 54.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.18%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,350,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,763,135 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
- Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC) - 75,018,565 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 750085.65%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,500,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.06%
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $421.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Braze Inc (BRZE)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Braze Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $94.16, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp by 750085.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 75,018,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,950,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Altimeter Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.
