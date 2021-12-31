12 West Capital Management LP Buys Confluent Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Sprinklr Inc, Sells Repligen Corp, Asana Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: CFLT, ACVA, TOST,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Confluent Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Sprinklr Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, Toast Inc, sells Repligen Corp, Asana Inc, Block Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12 West Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, 12 West Capital Management LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 4,162,000 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.12% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 7,910,578 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 2,004,000 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 812,225 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5% Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) - 2,113,211 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.80%

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 1,290,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,964,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 583,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

12 West Capital Management LP added to a holding in Procore Technologies Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 2,113,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

12 West Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sprinklr Inc by 152.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 5,820,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.