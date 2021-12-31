Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Corvex Management LP Buys EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Zynga Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Corvex Management LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Corvex Management LP
  1. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 29.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,015 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 454,652 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,086,139 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,775 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.78%
New Purchase: EQRx Inc (EQRX)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 333,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $375.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Sold Out: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Sportradar Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.



