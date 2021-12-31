Corvex Management LP Buys EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc

New Purchases: EQRX, RADI, MA, V,

EQRX, RADI, MA, V, Added Positions: EXC,

EXC, Reduced Positions: FIVN, AMZN, ZNGA, DIS, TMUS, CRM, LSXMA, CCEP, UBER, LSXMK,

FIVN, AMZN, ZNGA, DIS, TMUS, CRM, LSXMA, CCEP, UBER, LSXMK, Sold Out: BLMN, ATUS, USFD, SRAD, ATVI, FB, APO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Zynga Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Corvex Management LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 29.34% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,015 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 454,652 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,086,139 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,775 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.78%

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 333,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $375.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Sportradar Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.