Corvex Management LP Buys EQRx Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc

- New Purchases: EQRX, RADI, MA, V,
- Added Positions: EXC,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN, AMZN, ZNGA, DIS, TMUS, CRM, LSXMA, CCEP, UBER, LSXMK,
- Sold Out: BLMN, ATUS, USFD, SRAD, ATVI, FB, APO,
For the details of Corvex Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corvex+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corvex Management LP
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 29.34% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,015 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 454,652 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio.
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,086,139 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,775 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.78%
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 333,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $375.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78.Sold Out: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Sportradar Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Corvex Management LP. Also check out:
1. Corvex Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corvex Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corvex Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corvex Management LP keeps buying