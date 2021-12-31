Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys N-able Inc, Ducommun Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Millicom International Cellular SA

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Cove Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys N-able Inc, Ducommun Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Millicom International Cellular SA, NewMarket Corp, White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cove Street Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cove+street+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cove Street Capital, LLC
  1. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 812,885 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02%
  2. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 2,243,497 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04%
  3. Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) - 2,990,913 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  4. Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 587,618 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  5. Colfax Corp (CFX) - 574,599 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61%
New Purchase: N-able Inc (NABL)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in N-able Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 466,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 162,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hamilton Thorne Ltd (HTLZF)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quorum Information Technologies Inc (QIFTF)

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quorum Information Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $0.96, with an estimated average price of $0.9. The stock is now traded at around $0.744100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ducommun Inc (DCO)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ducommun Inc by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 183,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.04 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $2.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.324900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,794,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG)

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc by 93.80%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.93. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (GPX)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $29.25 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Sold Out: FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Sold Out: Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Spok Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8.

Sold Out: Nuvera Communications Inc (NUVR)

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuvera Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cove Street Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cove Street Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cove Street Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cove Street Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cove Street Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus