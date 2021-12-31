Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys N-able Inc, Ducommun Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Millicom International Cellular SA

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys N-able Inc, Ducommun Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, sells GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Millicom International Cellular SA, NewMarket Corp, White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cove Street Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cove+street+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 812,885 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 2,243,497 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.04% Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) - 2,990,913 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 587,618 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 574,599 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61%

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in N-able Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 466,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 162,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.3 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Quorum Information Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $0.96, with an estimated average price of $0.9. The stock is now traded at around $0.744100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ducommun Inc by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 183,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.04 and $3.53, with an estimated average price of $2.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.324900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,794,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 75.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc by 93.80%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.16, with an estimated average price of $1.93. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $29.25 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Spok Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuvera Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.03.