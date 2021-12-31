MSD Partners, L.P. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, ReNew Energy Global PLC, IonQ Inc, Sells Humana Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: ASTL, RNW, IONQ, BLEUU, IOT, PL, BDXB.PFD, SUNL, IMPP, CADE, CADE, SOFI, SOFI,

ASTL, RNW, IONQ, BLEUU, IOT, PL, BDXB.PFD, SUNL, IMPP, CADE, CADE, SOFI, SOFI, Added Positions: FTCH, TDY, FTV,

FTCH, TDY, FTV, Reduced Positions: HUM, LMT, AMZN, BRK.B, STE, GDYN, V, IFF, MTN, BDX, TMUS, BTNB,

HUM, LMT, AMZN, BRK.B, STE, GDYN, V, IFF, MTN, BDX, TMUS, BTNB, Sold Out: CME, ACC, WAB, DMYQ.U, OWL, CADE, CADE, HIMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, ReNew Energy Global PLC, IonQ Inc, Farfetch, bleuacacia, sells Humana Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, CME Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSD Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, MSD Partners, L.P. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MSD Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/msd+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 320,000 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,675,000 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 202,321 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.79% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 483,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 3,769,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,609,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in bleuacacia ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 587,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 469.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 569,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $422.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 87.17%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 131,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.