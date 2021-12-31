Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
MSD Partners, L.P. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, ReNew Energy Global PLC, IonQ Inc, Sells Humana Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, CME Group Inc

Investment company MSD Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, ReNew Energy Global PLC, IonQ Inc, Farfetch, bleuacacia, sells Humana Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, CME Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSD Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, MSD Partners, L.P. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MSD Partners, L.P.
  1. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 320,000 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,675,000 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 202,321 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.79%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 483,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 3,769,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,609,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: bleuacacia ltd (BLEUU)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in bleuacacia ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Planet Labs PBC (PL)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 587,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 469.14%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 569,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $422.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 87.17%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 131,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

Sold Out: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.



