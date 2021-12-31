Bulldog Investors, LLP Buys Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Dividend and Income Fund, High Income Securities Fund, Sells Spartacus Acquisition Corp, Barings BDC Inc, Central Securities Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Dividend and Income Fund, High Income Securities Fund, Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, sells Spartacus Acquisition Corp, Barings BDC Inc, Central Securities Corp, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bulldog Investors, LLP. As of 2021Q4, Bulldog Investors, LLP owns 286 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Central Securities Corp (CET) - 308,639 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26% General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 287,739 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 847,973 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2746.12% Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 210,132 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) - 546,518 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.75%

Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 447,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in High Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 481,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.424570. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 265,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 326,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 274,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 276,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2746.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.95 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 847,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc by 965.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 195,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 133.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 160,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp by 953.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 210,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 172.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 253,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Barings BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.04.

Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.

Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.01.