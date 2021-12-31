Bulldog Investors, LLP Buys Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Dividend and Income Fund, High Income Securities Fund, Sells Spartacus Acquisition Corp, Barings BDC Inc, Central Securities Corp

- New Purchases: DNIF, PCF, VMM, JCIC, SEVN, TGVC, MXE, ROCAU, MBSC.U, LGSTU, AXH, ENERU, FINM, SBEA, IOACU, FTVI, CION, CCTSU, ENTFU, BCSAU, CFIV, AVACU, NCACU, ALSAU, NVACU, BMAC, PBAXU, BTWN, DHACU, CFFE, SZZLU, FXCOU, PRPB, AEAEU, HTAQ.U, LFACU, LFACU, LGTOU, IVCBU, LGTO, GSQB, ARCKU, MIT, LSPRU, TBCP, ARIZU, SCOB, EQHA, CCAP, ROSE, TWNT, MTVC.U, ADRT.U, ZINGU, IXAQU, RMT, OXAC, RXRA, ADER, WTMAU, AVHI, AVHI, GLLIU, LAXXU, CEN, GLHA, EJFA, CFVI, KAIR, GIIX, VCF, HAIAU, JUN.U, FDEU, FWAC, RWAY, SMM, RAFI,
- Added Positions: BIF, RIV, FSK, AAC, SRV, SWAG, USA, INDT, SWZ, ALCC, CVII, TPL, DEX, HFRO, OACB, LCA, LCA, CEE, TWN, TPZ, IRL, PRPC.U, ACII, PTMN, BRW, JOF, ASA,
- Reduced Positions: CET, GGPI, SSSS, AIF, ADX, PACX, BRPM, LGV, TWNI.U, MSD, GLHAU, FSNB, FRW, HYAC, HYAC, FVIV, KAHC, HERA, GXII, LOKM.U, TSIBU, SPAQ, SPAQ, CCV, ASZ, GOAC, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DRAYU, NSTC, CCVI, AUS, GHAC, FMIV, PDOT.U, YSAC, MBAC, FACA, KVSC, VAQC, FCAX.U, LHC.U, LHC.U, PCPC.U,
- Sold Out: TMTS, BBDC, YAC, JCICU, GIM, DFPH, SBEAU, NSTD, PFDR, LOKB, CFVIU, THMA, FINMU, AAC.U, FTVIU, AFT, LCAP, BSN, GIG, CFIVU, JSD, CFFEU, MACQ, VTA, PRPB.U, SPY, GSQB.U, KURI, DBDR, HZAC, SCOBU, EQHA.U, PSAGU, HCCCU, MACQU, APACU, OXACU, ADERU, RXRAU, MIT.U, NAACU, WINVU, REVEU, JDD, PAFOU, CVII.U, EJFAU, GFX.U, GIA.U, GIIXU, FSII, AEHAU, CPSR, KAIRU, BIOTU, ATMR, HIIIU, CCAIU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bulldog Investors, LLP
- Central Securities Corp (CET) - 308,639 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26%
- General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 287,739 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio.
- Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 847,973 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2746.12%
- Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 210,132 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) - 546,518 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.75%
Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 447,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in High Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 481,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc (VMM)
Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.424570. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 265,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCIC)
Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 326,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)
Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 274,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TG Venture Acquisition Corp (TGVC)
Bulldog Investors, LLP initiated holding in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 276,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2746.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.95 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 847,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV)
Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc by 965.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 195,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 133.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 160,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC)
Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp by 953.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 210,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Software Acquisition Group Inc III (SWAG)
Bulldog Investors, LLP added to a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 172.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 253,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)
Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.Sold Out: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Barings BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.04.Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCICU)
Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.Sold Out: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)
Bulldog Investors, LLP sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
