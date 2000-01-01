Shares of Kinder Morgan Could Rise

Fueled by tensions between Russia and Ukraine, natural gas prices have rebounded significantly since December 2021. This is the second bull market in less than a year following the seven-month jump that ended on Oct. 5, with the fossil fuel hitting a 13-year high of $6.3 per million British thermal units.

The rise in gas prices began when reserves fell dramatically below safe levels due to the strong economic recovery, raising serious concerns about their adequacy for the population's heating needs.

Multinational gas majors are capitalizing on the momentum by reducing supply tied up by long-term sales contracts to trade the commodity on the spot market, where prices are much higher. As of this writing, March natural gas futures are at $4.63 per million British thermal units, a little below Wednesday's two-week high.

Gas operators are having a good time and investors would be better off partnering with those whose business profitability is well above the industry average, as this aspect puts them in a better position than most competitors to maximize profit margins.

The impact of higher spot gas prices should be reflected on balance sheets in the coming quarters and provide a solid base for rising share prices.

With the above in mind, my pick is Kinder Morgan Inc. ( KMI, Financial), a Houston-based energy midstream operator that owns and manages approximately 83,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 143 terminals in North America.

Kinder Morgan's pipelines have fuel flowing very profitably at rates well above the industry average. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, the company delivered an overall Ebitda margin of 40% versus 27% for the industry.

The financial metric summarizes the operating situation in 2021. Essentially, a sharp increase in the average realized natural gas liquid price (up 40% year over year to $25.39 per barrel) more than offset a 3% year-over-year decline in natural gas shipments due to lower production in Colorado and contract expirations in Arkansas.

Regarding other shipments, gasoline volumes increased by 10% while kerosene volumes increased by 25%.

Current macroeconomic conditions suggest the environment of higher gas and other fossil fuel prices is likely to persist in the coming months. So Kinder Morgan should continue to benefit and its shareholders can now be reasonably optimistic that a dividend increase will indeed take place later this year.

The company typically increases the dividend with a stronger balance sheet. On that topic, Kinder Morgan's expectations for a lower net debt-to-adjusted Ebitda ratio of 4.3 times to reach for 2022 than the long-term target of 4.5 times could be an additional insight for a higher allocation to dividends in the future.

If that happens, it could potentially give the stock another strong boost to levels above $16.82 per share. The company currently has a market cap of $38.11 billion and a forward dividend yield of 6.42%.

Over the past year, the share price increased by 13.6% and fluctuated in the 52-week range of $14.62 to $19.29.

The stock does not look expensive compared to the 200-day moving average of $17.21, reinforcing the idea of a powerful investment opportunity being sold at bargain prices.

The 14-day relative strength index of 44 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Wall Street issued a median hold recommendation rating and an average target price of $19.15 per share, reflecting 14% upside.