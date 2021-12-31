GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys Life Storage Inc, Realty Income Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells CubeSmart, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc

New Purchases: LSI, O, AIRC, SUI, KRG, OFC, CCI, STOR, OHI, VICI, WELL, ONL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Life Storage Inc, Realty Income Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sun Communities Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, sells CubeSmart, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GSI Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, GSI Capital Advisors LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,051 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 67,025 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 198,870 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 234,959 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 74,347 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $128.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 74,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 107,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 128,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $189.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 276,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $27.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 130,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 479,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Public Storage by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $347.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 23,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 98,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.04.

GSI Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.85.