Incline Global Management LLC Buys News Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Mastercard Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys News Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, PagSeguro Digital, sells Nike Inc, Mastercard Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Incline Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Incline Global Management LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 565,697 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.18% News Corp (NWSA) - 1,837,150 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 394,612 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 333,968 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 173,121 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 1,837,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $115.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 291,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 177,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2683.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2661.54%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 155,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2980.77%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $212.734700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 98,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.