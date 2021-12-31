Incline Global Management LLC Buys News Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Mastercard Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: NWSA, IAC, PAGS, GOOGL, PYPL,
- Added Positions: V, FB, FLT, AMZN, TRU,
- Reduced Positions: MA, ATVI, QSR, UBER, FIS, GPN, WEX, STNE, MNST, SSNC, APO, SBUX, FISV,
- Sold Out: NKE, SPGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Incline Global Management LLC
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 565,697 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.18%
- News Corp (NWSA) - 1,837,150 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 394,612 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 333,968 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
- Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 173,121 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 1,837,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $115.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.04%. The holding were 291,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 177,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2683.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 2661.54%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 155,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2980.77%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $212.734700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 98,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.
