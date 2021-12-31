W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: V, FDX, NVDA, KWEB, SUB, DLR, SHW, FBHS, ALPP,

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, FedEx Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Manning & Napier Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co. As of 2021Q4, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owns 133 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/w.g.+shaheen+%26+associates+dba+whitney+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 387,455 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,417 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 189,823 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 58,701 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,634 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $226.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $270.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 58.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 117,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.263300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.