Wafra Inc. Buys Matterport Inc, The Mosaic Co, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citigroup Inc, MongoDB Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Matterport Inc, The Mosaic Co, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Pfizer Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citigroup Inc, MongoDB Inc, Cigna Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wafra Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wafra Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 688,823 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 979,901 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,934 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,962 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Matterport Inc (MTTR) - 4,955,164 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.321500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 4,955,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,829,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 430,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $882.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 47,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 164,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 257.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,315,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 51,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 266.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,312,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Snap Inc by 143.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 872,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 142.85%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 763,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $240.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 314,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.