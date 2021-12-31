Wafra Inc. Buys Matterport Inc, The Mosaic Co, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citigroup Inc, MongoDB Inc

- New Purchases: MTTR, MOS, CMTG, ZBH, TSLA, PPG, TCEHY, SCHW, PTRA, BILL, BE, MNDY,
- Added Positions: PFE, AMZN, SLB, SNAP, PGNY, CME, ADBE, MTB, INVH, JPM, FB, FRSH, FRSH, BABA, MU, DLO, SYY, CSCO, PINS, DHR, TMO, DE, APTV, GOOG, TSM, MRK, VMC, EOG,
- Reduced Positions: MAR, EW, BMBL, MRNA, AAPL, NOW, MA, V, NVDA, HD, NKE, PXD, GOOGL, TJX, PH, SPY, BNTX,
- Sold Out: ISRG, C, MDB, CI, ROK, USB, CX, DLR, SBUX, EQIX, HON, OPEN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 688,823 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 979,901 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,934 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,962 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Matterport Inc (MTTR) - 4,955,164 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.321500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 4,955,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Wafra Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,829,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG)
Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 430,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wafra Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $882.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 47,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Wafra Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 164,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 257.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,315,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 51,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 266.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,312,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Snap Inc by 143.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 872,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Wafra Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 142.85%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 763,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Wafra Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $240.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 314,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Wafra Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.
