Mather Group, Llc. Buys Lennox International Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets B

New Purchases: LII, EFAV, EEMV, IWS, EFG, FNDA, MGC, MBB, RELX, VOE, VXF, AVTR, ABB, ALGN, ANET, AVY, BP, BK, BBY, CDNS, CTSH, DECK, DE, DXCM, DFS, DOV, FND, F, IPG, IWN, SCZ, LKQ, MRVL, MCHP, MIDD, NSC, NUE, PH, PXD, O, RYAAY, SCHP, SQ, SU, SNPS, OUNZ, BCS, WMS, SAN, CDW, EOG, EXR, FBHS, RYH, SMMD, KDP, MTCH, PUK, QRVO, MDY, SNY, SE, SMFG, SYNH, CFO, ZS, ZWS, TEAM, FERG, HZNP, AMD, AEE, AFG, BHP, CSX, CROX, DLR, DVY, IJJ, EL, MANH, MSI, NOC, ON, PNC, PANW, RDS.A, SPG, SWK, UL, VNO, VMC, WFC, XLNX, ANSS, BJ, CME, CHTR, ES, GM, ICE, RYT, RSP, BBIN, LH, MCK, SBAC, SPTI, UBER, CDC, AMBA, INFO, WTW,

LII, EFAV, EEMV, IWS, EFG, FNDA, MGC, MBB, RELX, VOE, VXF, AVTR, ABB, ALGN, ANET, AVY, BP, BK, BBY, CDNS, CTSH, DECK, DE, DXCM, DFS, DOV, FND, F, IPG, IWN, SCZ, LKQ, MRVL, MCHP, MIDD, NSC, NUE, PH, PXD, O, RYAAY, SCHP, SQ, SU, SNPS, OUNZ, BCS, WMS, SAN, CDW, EOG, EXR, FBHS, RYH, SMMD, KDP, MTCH, PUK, QRVO, MDY, SNY, SE, SMFG, SYNH, CFO, ZS, ZWS, TEAM, FERG, HZNP, AMD, AEE, AFG, BHP, CSX, CROX, DLR, DVY, IJJ, EL, MANH, MSI, NOC, ON, PNC, PANW, RDS.A, SPG, SWK, UL, VNO, VMC, WFC, XLNX, ANSS, BJ, CME, CHTR, ES, GM, ICE, RYT, RSP, BBIN, LH, MCK, SBAC, SPTI, UBER, CDC, AMBA, INFO, WTW, Added Positions: VWO, FALN, VWOB, SCHV, VGIT, VGK, VPL, VMBS, SCHG, VGLT, SCHC, VUG, VBK, IEFA, IEMG, VBR, DFAI, USMV, VTV, VTI, MUB, VO, VOT, MSFT, VCSH, SCHA, VTEB, DFAT, DFAC, IGSB, VOO, AMZN, GOOGL, DFAE, CLX, IJH, IWO, VNQ, DFAX, FB, NFLX, MMM, V, AXP, ATO, BAC, CVS, HD, HRL, ITW, INTU, JNJ, LRCX, LLY, MDLZ, MS, PFE, PG, SCHB, TXN, VXUS, ESGV, VV, VB, WMT, ZBRA, TGT, ADBE, AMT, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, DHI, DFIV, IPAC, ESGD, JPM, MA, NEE, TROW, PLD, NOW, HYD, ZTS, AON, ACN, MDT, TEL, AFL, ALB, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, ADSK, BRK.B, CAT, CVX, ED, CMI, DHR, DOW, EMR, FAST, FRT, FHLC, BEN, GD, GE, GPC, HON, INTC, ITOT, EFA, IWM, KMB, LMT, LOW, MU, PEP, SCHX, SCHM, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, SCHF, SO, LUV, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TSCO, UPS, BIV, BND, VEA, VT, WY, RTX, EW, ATVI, GOOG, ABEV, AMP, BKNG, AVGO, CBRE, CTVA, COST, DFAU, DUK, DD, ETR, EQIX, EQNR, FCX, GS, ISRG, GOVT, ESGE, SUSB, ESGU, ESML, MRK, NVS, NVDA, NUHY, ORCL, PSA, SIVB, CRM, XLE, SYF, TSLA, WEC, ETN, LIN,

VWO, FALN, VWOB, SCHV, VGIT, VGK, VPL, VMBS, SCHG, VGLT, SCHC, VUG, VBK, IEFA, IEMG, VBR, DFAI, USMV, VTV, VTI, MUB, VO, VOT, MSFT, VCSH, SCHA, VTEB, DFAT, DFAC, IGSB, VOO, AMZN, GOOGL, DFAE, CLX, IJH, IWO, VNQ, DFAX, FB, NFLX, MMM, V, AXP, ATO, BAC, CVS, HD, HRL, ITW, INTU, JNJ, LRCX, LLY, MDLZ, MS, PFE, PG, SCHB, TXN, VXUS, ESGV, VV, VB, WMT, ZBRA, TGT, ADBE, AMT, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, DHI, DFIV, IPAC, ESGD, JPM, MA, NEE, TROW, PLD, NOW, HYD, ZTS, AON, ACN, MDT, TEL, AFL, ALB, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, ADSK, BRK.B, CAT, CVX, ED, CMI, DHR, DOW, EMR, FAST, FRT, FHLC, BEN, GD, GE, GPC, HON, INTC, ITOT, EFA, IWM, KMB, LMT, LOW, MU, PEP, SCHX, SCHM, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, SCHF, SO, LUV, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TSCO, UPS, BIV, BND, VEA, VT, WY, RTX, EW, ATVI, GOOG, ABEV, AMP, BKNG, AVGO, CBRE, CTVA, COST, DFAU, DUK, DD, ETR, EQIX, EQNR, FCX, GS, ISRG, GOVT, ESGE, SUSB, ESGU, ESML, MRK, NVS, NVDA, NUHY, ORCL, PSA, SIVB, CRM, XLE, SYF, TSLA, WEC, ETN, LIN, Reduced Positions: SCHE, ANGL, EMB, IEI, IEF, IWF, IWD, UNH, IEUR, SUB, IVV, COP, PYPL, AOS, SLYV, TMO, ADP, VEU, BBVA, CHRW, A, EXPO, HDB, T, ALC, XT, JD, MET, MNST, NTAP, PPL, SPY, SLYG, SHYD, VZ, WRK, APD, IVE, AIG, BBD, BAX, BDX, BIO, CI, CINF, HYLB, HUBS, IBM, AGG, LQD, VSS, IWB, ACWI, MCD, NKE, PM, PSX, PGR, QCOM, SAP, TSM, UNP,

SCHE, ANGL, EMB, IEI, IEF, IWF, IWD, UNH, IEUR, SUB, IVV, COP, PYPL, AOS, SLYV, TMO, ADP, VEU, BBVA, CHRW, A, EXPO, HDB, T, ALC, XT, JD, MET, MNST, NTAP, PPL, SPY, SLYG, SHYD, VZ, WRK, APD, IVE, AIG, BBD, BAX, BDX, BIO, CI, CINF, HYLB, HUBS, IBM, AGG, LQD, VSS, IWB, ACWI, MCD, NKE, PM, PSX, PGR, QCOM, SAP, TSM, UNP, Sold Out: BSV, GDX, PHYS, VIG, XLF, REGN, BABA, BIIB, ITUB, XP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lennox International Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mather Group, Llc.. As of 2021Q4, Mather Group, Llc. owns 387 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATHER GROUP, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mather+group%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,195,655 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 6,430,919 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 6,066,616 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Lennox International Inc (LII) - 1,243,193 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 5,925,453 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%

Mather Group, Llc. initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 1,243,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 126,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.696500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 134,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $53.037500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,841,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.075900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,121,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 437.82%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $76.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 657,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,991,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 799,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1411.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.263300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 141,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mather Group, Llc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Mather Group, Llc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Mather Group, Llc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Mather Group, Llc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Mather Group, Llc. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Mather Group, Llc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.