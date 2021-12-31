Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC Buys Altice USA Inc, Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: BX, BMY, DUK, AWK, ATIP, MCK, CHTR, KO, MRK, MS, INTU, PNT, XLK, UNP,

BX, BMY, DUK, AWK, ATIP, MCK, CHTR, KO, MRK, MS, INTU, PNT, XLK, UNP, Added Positions: ATUS, ECOL, AAPL, GOOGL, USFD, TAP, PEP, CMCSA, POST, PFE, XOM, PM, DIS, JPST, MDT, WM, SPY, SO, MMM, MKC, JNJ, MA, GE, F, VZ, MGC, VEA, VWO, VB, VO, COST, TNDM, HBAN, SPDW, PRF, SDC, FNDF, SCHE, PG, EMGF, FXI, INTF, LRGF, IVV,

ATUS, ECOL, AAPL, GOOGL, USFD, TAP, PEP, CMCSA, POST, PFE, XOM, PM, DIS, JPST, MDT, WM, SPY, SO, MMM, MKC, JNJ, MA, GE, F, VZ, MGC, VEA, VWO, VB, VO, COST, TNDM, HBAN, SPDW, PRF, SDC, FNDF, SCHE, PG, EMGF, FXI, INTF, LRGF, IVV, Reduced Positions: AMG, BEN, LPLA, HI, BRO, SCHW, MSFT, JW.A, APAM, UPS, EPAC, CSCO, ISRG, IEFA, JMST, ACN, CVS, WFC, WMT, VBR, SBUX, GOOG, QCOM, CASH, MCD, MMP, BR, EFA, IBM, INTC, HON, HEP, CMA,

AMG, BEN, LPLA, HI, BRO, SCHW, MSFT, JW.A, APAM, UPS, EPAC, CSCO, ISRG, IEFA, JMST, ACN, CVS, WFC, WMT, VBR, SBUX, GOOG, QCOM, CASH, MCD, MMP, BR, EFA, IBM, INTC, HON, HEP, CMA, Sold Out: SPTM, VNQ, IBB, BABA, ET, SPEM, SPLG, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Apple Inc, Blackstone Inc, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Comerica Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 22,672,905 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 18,886,565 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,216,906 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 20,408,200 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.22% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 6,322,179 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 442,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $274.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 20,408,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.88%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 67.47%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2683.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 352,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 65,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.