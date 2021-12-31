NEA Management Company, LLC Buys IonQ Inc, Cloudflare Inc, BuzzFeed Inc, Sells Bill.com Holdings Inc, , VectivBio Holding AG

- New Purchases: IONQ, BZFD, NN, UTRS, XERS, MIMO, UP,
- Added Positions: NET,
- Reduced Positions: HOOD, BILL, AUPH, ANNX, IMRA, LUMO,
- Sold Out: TRIL, VECT, GRTX, BE, ARDX, XENE, MTCR, LQDA, TRVN, ERYP, VIRX,
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 71,468,726 shares, 25.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 218,212,128 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio.
- IonQ Inc (IONQ) - 29,229,659 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Coursera Inc (COUR) - 15,867,769 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 1,877,510 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.01%
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 29,229,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 15,333,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextNav Inc (NN)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 8,189,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,999,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO)
NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $4.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,534,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
NEA Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 111.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,877,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (TRIL)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in VectivBio Holding AG. The sale prices were between $2.83 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $4.88.Sold Out: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.18.Sold Out: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)
NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08.
