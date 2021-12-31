Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: ICSH, TSM, HBAN, GOOG, APH, ZBRA, MA, ACN, IAU, DEO, TMO, SAP, SJM, ROK, VIG, BLK, FLOT, COIN, IJR, ABT, JNJ, BRK.B, EQBK, UNH, MXL, PNC, IJK, GS, GNTX, GGG, COF, PAYX, IJT, ASML, UPS, ASGN, CIGI, UL, DHI, PEP, INFO, JPM, MMM, RMD, FB, NKE,

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 759,768 shares, 18.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 7,092,012 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 4,032,452 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,655,016 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 2,591,639 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 118,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 164,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2682.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $430.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,244,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 762.55%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 41,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2011.04%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 64,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 304.08%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 188.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 67,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 850.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.