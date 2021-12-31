Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fastenal Co, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Northern Trust Corp, Paycom Software Inc

- New Purchases: FAST, GSK, SEE, SBUX, YUM, PHYS, XLI,
- Added Positions: BDX, MMC, PYPL, BSV, DG, VO, CME, VB, MRK, VOO, NKE, UPS, GM, VEU, IJR, IYF, VTI, COP, DUK, TAN, SUB, SPYX, QQQ, IWR, ICLN, TT, PM, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: SIVB, AAPL, VWO, TER, EMR, TMO, AVGO, DIS, MSFT, GOOG, NTRS, HD, XYL, ABT, ROP, PEP, XOM, DE, SPLK, CMCSA, SNN, IBM, FISV, ITW, PG, TJX, MCD, EW, CVS, MMM, ACN, VEA, MUB, MDY, OGN, ECL, DHR, CL, SYK, VMW, QCOM, VCSH, FTV, VZ, IGM, GLD, UNH, CARR, XBI, TD, CTVA, DELL, UNP, BHP, D, DRI, CMI, GLW, CHKP, COF, BMY, BAX, LLY, ASB, WTRG, ADI, AMGN, AFL, ADBE, ABB, BKNG, NEE, F, GIS, GILD, HON, INDB, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MDT, MS, NSC, ES, NVS, NVO,
- Sold Out: PAYC, BIIB, CNBKA, KMI, VEEV, TWLO, ZM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,657,533 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 474,504 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,599 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 169,591 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 150,376 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.
