Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fastenal Co, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Northern Trust Corp, Paycom Software Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fastenal Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sealed Air Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Northern Trust Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Biogen Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q4, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 272 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,657,533 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 474,504 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,599 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 169,591 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 150,376 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.