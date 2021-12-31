Evensky & Katz LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap

New Purchases: IBDP, AVUV, DFAC, VOO,

IBDP, AVUV, DFAC, VOO, Added Positions: ITOT, CAPE, IEMG, AGG, IDEV, CORP, BSV, IQLT, IJJ, VIGI, VOX, SCHZ, JPST, VWO, IVE, SCHA, SCHX, JHEM, SHM, TFI, IEFA, EFA,

ITOT, CAPE, IEMG, AGG, IDEV, CORP, BSV, IQLT, IJJ, VIGI, VOX, SCHZ, JPST, VWO, IVE, SCHA, SCHX, JHEM, SHM, TFI, IEFA, EFA, Reduced Positions: SCHB, VTI, IWV, IGSB, SPTM, IJS, SLYV, VOE, IVV, SCHF, AOM, VEA, SCHE, IWM, SCHM, VBR, IVW, IJT, EFG,

Coral Gables, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evensky & Katz LLC. As of 2021Q4, Evensky & Katz LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 2,001,636 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 449,549 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 818,277 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 546,984 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% John Hancock Multifactor Developed International E (JHMD) - 1,313,075 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.466500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 464,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 36,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 243.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.743400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 119,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 71,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evensky & Katz LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.