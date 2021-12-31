BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Xylem Inc, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: XYL, ITT, RYN, LH, LHX, WM, NSRGY, FCOM, VMC, BDX, YUM, FTEC, SJM, TIP, GSK, NSC, UL, CME, LRGF, VOOV, GM, CARR, FTNT, XLNX, HPQ, TJX, ESGU, NTR, XLC, VONV, VEC, VRTX, INFO, JCI, CB, TEL, STT, BK, CDNS, CTSH, DG, FIDU, GD, ACWI, MUB, KR, LMT, PAYX, SPG, PSX, PGR, SHW, PRU, REGN, AIG, ALGN, CSX, AON, WBA, FENY, ROP, IWP, FCX, RYAM, PSA, IYR, EXC, SPHD, LRLCY, FDX, MTD,
- Added Positions: VNQ, VOO, EFG, VTV, IJH, IEFA, VWO, MSFT, EFV, AGG, HD, VUG, BNDX, IJR, NKE, SPY, AMGN, BRK.B, ABT, JNJ, ADP, MCD, PFE, IEMG, AMZN, ABBV, NVO, UNP, XOM, TSLA, BAC, BRK.A, CVX, KO, LOW, VO, VB, GOOG, FB, DE, SCHD, SCHH, RTX, GOOGL, CSCO, COP, NVDA, AMD, ADI, CAT, F, DVY, LLY, MU, MDLZ, PG, SCHW, UPS, VOOG, WMT, WFC, T, ADBE, FIS, ISRG, NFLX, NEE, PLD, SPGI, CRM, NOW, UNH, ANTM, AMAT, BA, CVS, CL, DHR, DOV, FAST, FITB, GILD, HUM, IWD, KLAC, LRCX, EL, LUMN, MMC, MCO, ODFL, PNC, PEP, QCOM, SO, SYK, TXN, USB, BSV, AMT, TECH, CHTR, CTVA, DUK, DD, EQIX, FRC, GS, IDXX, MCK, MRK, ORCL, TFC, VGT, ETN, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, ICSH, BND, MMM, IVV, CMCSA, RSP, VTI, VXUS, SCHB, QUAL, TMUS, SLB, DIS, SDY, HYLB, HON, VEU, HIG, IVW, MA, MDT, DFAS, PYPL, SBUX, VZ, V, DES, PM, IWM, IWF, EFA, BLL, BMY, CI, C, DOW, AXP, IUSB, DLR, IAGG, MRNA, ORLY, CHD, BRO, DHS, APH, RHHBY, EMR, HCA, GE, CCI, ITW, COF, BKNG, SAN, AMP, MO, TGT, IBM, VOT, SCZ, KMB, LVMUY,
- Sold Out: HRC, PFF, VFC, NUSC, SCHE, ADSK, CMG, DFS, KD,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 394,664 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 279,276 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 347,096 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 544,612 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,456,789 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 80,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $222.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 398,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 158,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 104.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 122.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.417900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.
