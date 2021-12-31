BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Xylem Inc, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: XYL, ITT, RYN, LH, LHX, WM, NSRGY, FCOM, VMC, BDX, YUM, FTEC, SJM, TIP, GSK, NSC, UL, CME, LRGF, VOOV, GM, CARR, FTNT, XLNX, HPQ, TJX, ESGU, NTR, XLC, VONV, VEC, VRTX, INFO, JCI, CB, TEL, STT, BK, CDNS, CTSH, DG, FIDU, GD, ACWI, MUB, KR, LMT, PAYX, SPG, PSX, PGR, SHW, PRU, REGN, AIG, ALGN, CSX, AON, WBA, FENY, ROP, IWP, FCX, RYAM, PSA, IYR, EXC, SPHD, LRLCY, FDX, MTD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Xylem Inc, ITT Inc, Rayonier Inc, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, 3M Co, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 394,664 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 279,276 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 347,096 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 544,612 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,456,789 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $40.8, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 80,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $222.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 398,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 158,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 104.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 122.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.417900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.