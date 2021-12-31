Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Bank of America Corp, Netflix Inc, Public Storage, Sells Sea, Costco Wholesale Corp, BlackRock Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, PSA, MRK, INVH, DLR, TFC, KO, CVS, MDLZ, DRE, VAC, AVB, UDR, UNP, WDAY, RH, NTAP, ABNB, F, NSC, SSNC, LYV, PAYX, AYI, CDW, DDOG, MAR, VLO, U, TTEK, SCHW, KKR, MU, GNTX, DVAX, LNG, GM, LRN, CLF, GBT, TROX, CCK, ETRN, HLI, XLE, VSTO, FLEX, CBRE, ITCI, APTV, CWEN, MNTV, NSP, DK, EXPE, ALEC, ENLC, CHRW, UNVR, DBX, LIT,
- Added Positions: BAC, GOOG, PFE, AMD, UNH, TSLA, NVDA, IVV, AON, LOW, PNC, V, WMT, BSX, ANTM, WH, CRM, TMO, GS, CCI, AMT, INTU, JPM, JEF, SCI, NVR, PG, TEL, GRMN, RJF, IAU, DELL, HPQ, MCD, CLDX, DIS, MOS, ADP, CMG, CHKP, LULU, MRVL, NXPI, HCA, TRMB, PYPL, BRK.B, KLIC, PLAN, SBUX, MTD, DHR, PANW, SWKS, WHR, VXUS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SE, COST, BLK, AAPL, SIVB, MCO, DPZ, ACN, TGT, NKE, IQV, HUBS, KEYS, HD, EQIX, LLY, JNJ, IT, CMI, FRC, PEP, VMC, MLM, FB, QRVO, DECK, ETN, ISRG, TDY, MA, LPX, BBWI, SPGI, ROP, TSM, IPG, ABC, TXN, MSCI, ADBE, MS, NXST, SYK, PLD, MSFT, TROW, VMW, AXTA, SPY, BABA, QQQ, ABT, PNFP, AEO, APH, BX, BBY, TTM, MTN, GPC, HE, LRCX, UNFI, ABBV, AZO, DHI, GOOGL, PHM, VEEV, RSP, VOO, ABM, ARCB, EL, NEE, IBN, MANH, RSG, WCN, VGK, A, BIDU, CAT, CTAS, DE, EXPD, MMC, MIDD, WM, WY, ZBRA, YETI, MRNA, IJH, ITUB, OZK, CSX, COF, CLH, FLO, HRB, KLAC, NDAQ, OMC, OKE, NLOK, VC, EVTC, CC, GXO,
- Sold Out: TSCO, CMCSA, NOW, DG, GGG, QCOM, JCI, EWBC, AMGN, KRTX, SHW, PFG, KDP, INFY, ODFL, IDXX, EW, LEN, SNPS, ATVI, LH, DGX, PKI, CCEP, DVA, DISCA, ETSY, ORLY, HES, SJM, GGB, NDSN, ADI, PGNY, NWL, BDX, XOM, EBAY, TSE, AZPN, TT, WSM, SPT, VRT, IDA, GPI, OAS, FIS, EOG, EWU, OI, TMUS, NLSN, AMAT, DKS, SPB, ADSK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 331,133 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 616,026 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 446,992 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,149 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,454 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 23,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $347.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 165,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 206,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 51,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 144,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 623,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 172.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 344,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 972.27%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 87,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 166.14%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $882.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 109.91%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 64,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $68.83 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $76.08.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.
