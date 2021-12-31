Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: UCBI, IXUS, IVW, IJS, ISCF, MTB, MAR, TRV, PALC,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOE, VUG, VOT, MINT, VTV, PRF, PRFZ, SFBS, SPY, IEMG, PXH, AGG, IWV, SCZ, EEM, IEFA, SPAB, VBR, VO, VCIT, VBK, FBT, IWN, AOR, AOA, IWM, NVDA, AOM, ROM, VT, HYG, IBB, UNH, ABBV, WFC, UNP, SSB, MSFT, VB, GOOGL, CMCSA, BRK.B, QQQ, SCHZ, XLF, LIT, VSS, AMZN, JPM, TFC, BAC, BMY, CVS, SCHW, ENB, XOM, FDX, F, GD, EHC, IBM, IWR, NSC, RF, LUV, V, TSLA, FB, COIN, ACWX, AOK, CIBR, IUSB,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, C, MCD, CVX, BLK, JNJ, NEE, GPN, HON, PG, ISRG, IVV, LMT, ANTM, WMT, MMM, VMC, DHR, ABT, COP, ACN, CSCO, ADTN, CAT, DUK, IWD, MUB, SO, GL, VOO, VZ, TMO, RTX, UPS, USB, IJJ, SMBK, BIL, EFV, GLD, MRK, IVOO, PXF, VGT, XLK, INTU, T, MO, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, EMR, GE, HD, ITW, INTC, TXN, MDLZ, SPGI, MDT, MAA, PFE, QCOM, RHI, CRM, SBUX, TGT,
- Sold Out: RBNC, IGSB, A, TSM, PNC, EW, ADBE, LOW, MMC, OMC, COST, AMT, SPLK, CARR, ARKK, BNDX, SHY, VXUS, KD,
For the details of Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warren+averett+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 959,679 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 451,355 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 800,128 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,835,286 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 365,078 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.730100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $179.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 172,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 117,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $440.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.283400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (RBNC)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.
