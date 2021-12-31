Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: UCBI, IXUS, IVW, IJS, ISCF, MTB, MAR, TRV, PALC,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, United Community Banks Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Adobe Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 959,679 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 451,355 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 800,128 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,835,286 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 365,078 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.730100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $179.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 172,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 117,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 53.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $440.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.283400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.