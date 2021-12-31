Financial Advisory Service, Inc. Buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Service, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Advisory Service, Inc. owns 399 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,203,121 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 461,764 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 599,560 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 598,019 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 785,874 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.114600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 92,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 107,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $586.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.747900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 216.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 334,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 270,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 60.35%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $13.54.