Financial Advisory Service, Inc. Buys VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

- New Purchases: JCPB, REET, LRCX, BFLY, SLB, JMST, ICE, ET, CP, LCID, MMP, MPW, PAYX, MGTX, LUMN, BACPL.PFD, EWJ, IDEV, FALN, BOTZ, NLR, WFCPL.PFD,
- Added Positions: FLTR, EFG, JPST, DON, SCHV, EFV, HDV, SCHF, NVDA, CAT, COST, MBB, MCD, FNDF, VYM, ABBV, BLK, CME, CCI, DIS, DUK, EW, HD, IVV, JPM, JMUB, NEE, NKE, PYPL, PEP, PFG, ROK, LUV, SBUX, TRV, UNP, UPS, UNH, WMT, WSO.B, WSO, ETN, AVGO, CVX, HON, MUB, FLOT, PPG, SO, TSLA, ANGL, OIH, VCSH, V, JETS, EFA, IWF, IMTM, OCSL, PG, HYD, VIGI, VOO, VZ, MO, AMT, AZN, CFFN, CSCO, CL, COP, DE, FIVG, F, MLPA, HTGC, EZU, TIP, IWD, IYE, GOVT, VLUE, PICK, IQLT, DGRO, SUSC, JNJ, KLAC, LNC, LOW, PRU, QCOM, RTX, DWX, HYMB, SPYD, SCHP, SCHC, XLF, TXN, TMO, MMM, UMBF, USB, UNM, RAAX, MOO, HAP, VXUS, VIOO, VDC, VDE, VHT, VPU, VMBS, VCIT, WM,
- Reduced Positions: RSP, JKE, VT, LQD, VIG, SCHE, IAGG, SLYG, NOBL, SCHR, MDYV, BSV, SLYV, TAXF, SCHG, VTI, SPY, VNQ, JEPI, ACWV, IJR, AAPL, MDYG, GSK, IVW, SCHM, SCHZ, AMZN, FB, PZA, AGG, MSFT, XLV, GOOG, PFF, IEMG, PFE, UL, BNDX, T, KO, CBSH, DFUS, SPMB, WY, CERN, FTSD, KMB, SPIB, TFI, XLE, GOOGL, ANDE, NET, FSK, TDIV, ITOT, DVY, EEM, IEF, IJH, IBB, IWN, ACWI, IDV, IGSB, SUSA, MTUM, LEG, CORP, REGL, GLD, SDY, SHM, SCHA, FNDA, FNDX, SMB, VOT, VBR, ADBE, BABA, AAL, AMGN, BA, BMY, CVS, EPD, FDN, IBM, QQQ, PHB, PCY, PIE, IXN, IXG, IXC, IJK, IWB, IJJ, IJS, IJT, AGZ, SCZ, HYG, DSI, IGIB, EFAV, IEFA, ESGE, ESGD, SDG, JVAL, KR, LMT, MRK, MU, NFLX, NSC, SMDV, RDS.B, RDS.A, SPGI, CBND, SPYG, SPSB, SPYV, JNK, CRM, SCHH, XLK, SHOP, TTD, VOOG, VIOV, BND, VGK, VTWV, VO, VTV,
- Sold Out: MNA, IP, ARKK, DKNG, BYND, VEA, SNN, EYPT, EXC, BSCL, TEVA, KD, ARKG, SLVM, ARKF, ICLN, XLRE, RHS, PEJ, IHE, IEI, EWG, EEMV, DFE,
For the details of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+service%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisory Service, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,203,121 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 461,764 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.53%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 599,560 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 598,019 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 785,874 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.114600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 92,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 107,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $586.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.747900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 216.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 334,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 270,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 60.35%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
Financial Advisory Service, Inc. sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $13.54.
