Bank Of Hawaii Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lowe's Inc, Starbucks Corp

Just now
Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Bank Of Hawaii (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Micron Technology Inc, General Motors Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lowe's Inc, Starbucks Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Genius Sports during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2021Q4, Bank Of Hawaii owns 257 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF HAWAII
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,677,040 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,234 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,652,945 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 338,073 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 218,532 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 144,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Signature Bank by 106.58%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $341.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 227.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.



