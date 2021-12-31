Bank Of Hawaii Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lowe's Inc, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: JPST, MU, GM, AME, ICSH, U, MQ, IWD, BLKB, IRTC, DOCS, IWS, O, YUM, FBHS, SEDG, ESGD, ALV, ALK,

MSFT, AAPL, SPY, LOW, V, FB, SBUX, XOM, GENI, EFA, ADBE, MGK, CTAS, EXPE, INTC, ALEX, MS, USFD, MGV, ABT, CSCO, ABBV, PYPL, KO, GOOGL, KMB, LAD, NKE, PFE, VZ, ROKU, BNDX, ADP, HOG, JNJ, MDT, TXT, BIV, EEM, SCZ, VBK, VBR, VMBS, AXP, AMAT, C, FAST, FDX, F, HPQ, MGA, PG, STT, TMO, UL, VOD, MA, TMUS, NXPI, SNAP, BLV, VOT, MMM, ABB, T, ACN, BCE, BMO, BLK, BMY, BTI, CPB, CM, CMA, COP, CCI, CFR, CMI, DE, D, DD, DUK, LLY, ENB, NEE, FITB, FLS, GD, HD, HBAN, IBM, IP, MDLZ, LYV, MTB, MRK, NGG, NVS, PNC, PEP, BKNG, RF, SNY, SRE, SHW, SON, SO, TRV, TJX, TGT, TTE, TRP, UNP, UPS, WY, ZBRA, ZION, TEL, PM, BUD, PNR, KHC, CVNA, VIG, VXF, Sold Out: ALGN, UPST, DKNG, FIVN, LIN, TAP, WSO, PINS, ICE, HRC, FISV, MKC, ROL, RDS.A, TSM, MATX, EBAY, RNG, PSTG, MDB, CME, FLGE, SLVM, KD,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Micron Technology Inc, General Motors Co, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lowe's Inc, Starbucks Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Genius Sports during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2021Q4, Bank Of Hawaii owns 257 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,677,040 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,234 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,652,945 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 338,073 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 218,532 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 144,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Signature Bank by 106.58%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $341.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $474.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 227.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.