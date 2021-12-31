Channing Capital Management, LLC Buys II-VI Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Treehouse Foods Inc

- New Purchases: IIVI, CADE, CADE, CNC, NOC, MDT, VMW, LYB, TMUS, DORM,
- Added Positions: RRX, DOC, DAR, ZWS, ALGT, MSGE, ROCK, INDB, FORM, ATI, NUVA, FLOW, WHD, SPXC, ITGR, KMT, PPBI, MKSI, SF, NOV, PVH, NCLH, BANR, ALK, PDCE, GTN, VAC, HI, XPO, BYD, MSA, EEFT, APAM, MMSI, HSC, OFC, SSB, MANT, BCO, NXST, HMN, GM, WAB, ZBH, CRL, LITE, ATVI, GXO, HBI, FIS, CIEN, SYNH, IWM, BAH, CFX, TKR, ITT, THG, BA, AMG, PM, XRAY, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: THS, CCMP, MXL, EXLS, ABG, AVNT, ARMK, OSW, AAP, FDX, SCHW, BAC, WNC, FTAI, CZR, GS, PNFP, SATS, WFC, PRG, ACGL, CVX, SNV, BK, HES, MKL, CAT, VLO, FLT, FANG, ALL,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, AVYA, AMN, MSGS, ON, IVZ, LAD, DIS, HAE, TMX, DXC, HRC, ST, KD,
- MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 1,430,452 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1%
- Avient Corp (AVNT) - 1,757,424 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 5,704,200 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59%
- SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW) - 1,048,945 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,880,208 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,235,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 119,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $401.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 72,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 513,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 115.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,835,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,188,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,029,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $174.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 284,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $79.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,140,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74.Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.
