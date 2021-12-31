Channing Capital Management, LLC Buys II-VI Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Treehouse Foods Inc

New Purchases: IIVI, CADE, CADE, CNC, NOC, MDT, VMW, LYB, TMUS, DORM,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys II-VI Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Regal Rexnord Corp, Physicians Realty Trust, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Treehouse Foods Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, AMN Healthcare Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Channing Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Channing Capital Management, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 1,430,452 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1% Avient Corp (AVNT) - 1,757,424 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6% Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 5,704,200 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59% SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW) - 1,048,945 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,880,208 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,235,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,228,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 119,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $401.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 72,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 513,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 115.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,835,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,188,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,029,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $174.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 284,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $79.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,140,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.

Channing Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.