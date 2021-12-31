Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Teck Resources, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, JFrog

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, SEMR, OIS, VMW, VO, ASML, AMPL, MAPS, AZEK, BKR, PANW, VRTX, TYL, TKR, TGT, MSB, J, CIEN, CHD, SXC, PIII, INUV,

WFCPL.PFD, SEMR, OIS, VMW, VO, ASML, AMPL, MAPS, AZEK, BKR, PANW, VRTX, TYL, TKR, TGT, MSB, J, CIEN, CHD, SXC, PIII, INUV, Added Positions: VZ, HXL, TECK, PD, TMUS, IPA, GDDY, ALSN, APH, FCX, AMZN, MO, ET, KMI, ABBV, AVPT, BCX, BABA, HPE, DBX, VAPO, UNH, CRM, CDZI, CDLX, DEO, DHR, COST, CCEP, SHOP, CI, TWLO, CVNA, APTV, ELY, BA, AWR, VFH, XLP, XLV, XLY, SPGI, PCYG, ROST, NFLX, SNY, SYY, VTRS, MU, WM, NKE, SJM, HON, LHX, AVGO, GNRC, GM, DVAX, DKS,

VZ, HXL, TECK, PD, TMUS, IPA, GDDY, ALSN, APH, FCX, AMZN, MO, ET, KMI, ABBV, AVPT, BCX, BABA, HPE, DBX, VAPO, UNH, CRM, CDZI, CDLX, DEO, DHR, COST, CCEP, SHOP, CI, TWLO, CVNA, APTV, ELY, BA, AWR, VFH, XLP, XLV, XLY, SPGI, PCYG, ROST, NFLX, SNY, SYY, VTRS, MU, WM, NKE, SJM, HON, LHX, AVGO, GNRC, GM, DVAX, DKS, Reduced Positions: EMR, PXD, CORT, CSCO, MSFT, CNQ, FROG, LILA, AAPL, HD, JPM, OMER, SMAR, FTCH, ABT, CVX, WMB, CNCE, T, BRK.B, BMY, MCD, PG, BAC, KO, CACC, JNJ, KMB, MRK, NVDA, SUPN, TWTR, NGVT, MFGP, ATVI, COP, INTC, IRM, WMT, VG, BWA, CMCSA, DXC, XOM, IDN, MDLZ, NGD, RIO, SPLK, EQX, GOOG, PYPL, IGSB, ISTB, MMM, VCEL, AKAM, ALB, UHAL, VIAC, DE, ENB, FDX, GTY, GSK, ICE, MDT, NXST, NUS, QCOM, UPS, VTR, WY, USAS, UTG, AWK, FSM, WPRT, KKR, ZNGA, PSX, CONE, CGC, W, KHC, ELAN, VCR, VHT, XLF, XLI, NLY, ADP, BCE, BHP, GOLD, BDX, CVM, TPR, CTSH, DHI, DTE, DISCA, D, DD, LLY, EXC, NEE, FOE, GE, GIS, GILD, GTN, WELL, IBM, ITW, IP, KFY, MED, MAA, MNR, NFG, NI, OGE, OHI, OKE, PNW, PEG, O, STRA, GIC, GIC, TMO, CMPR, EBAY, RDS.B, DAL, SCOR, AQN, GTE, PM, LAC, VRSK, ST, PBA, FURY, AL, MPC, YELP, FB, BRX, AXTA, SD, ATNX, LTHM, FOXA, ALC, CTVA, OTIS, GAN, TUEM, OGN, IBB, IVV, IWF, PAWZ, PFF, QQQ, SCHG, SPY, VAW, VBR, VCSH, VOO, VOX, XLC,

EMR, PXD, CORT, CSCO, MSFT, CNQ, FROG, LILA, AAPL, HD, JPM, OMER, SMAR, FTCH, ABT, CVX, WMB, CNCE, T, BRK.B, BMY, MCD, PG, BAC, KO, CACC, JNJ, KMB, MRK, NVDA, SUPN, TWTR, NGVT, MFGP, ATVI, COP, INTC, IRM, WMT, VG, BWA, CMCSA, DXC, XOM, IDN, MDLZ, NGD, RIO, SPLK, EQX, GOOG, PYPL, IGSB, ISTB, MMM, VCEL, AKAM, ALB, UHAL, VIAC, DE, ENB, FDX, GTY, GSK, ICE, MDT, NXST, NUS, QCOM, UPS, VTR, WY, USAS, UTG, AWK, FSM, WPRT, KKR, ZNGA, PSX, CONE, CGC, W, KHC, ELAN, VCR, VHT, XLF, XLI, NLY, ADP, BCE, BHP, GOLD, BDX, CVM, TPR, CTSH, DHI, DTE, DISCA, D, DD, LLY, EXC, NEE, FOE, GE, GIS, GILD, GTN, WELL, IBM, ITW, IP, KFY, MED, MAA, MNR, NFG, NI, OGE, OHI, OKE, PNW, PEG, O, STRA, GIC, GIC, TMO, CMPR, EBAY, RDS.B, DAL, SCOR, AQN, GTE, PM, LAC, VRSK, ST, PBA, FURY, AL, MPC, YELP, FB, BRX, AXTA, SD, ATNX, LTHM, FOXA, ALC, CTVA, OTIS, GAN, TUEM, OGN, IBB, IVV, IWF, PAWZ, PFF, QQQ, SCHG, SPY, VAW, VBR, VCSH, VOO, VOX, XLC, Sold Out: TRI, SPNT, ETN, SO, ARKK, ALL, BIIB, LOGI, UHS, BWXT, RDHL, ZM, COIN, FOREU, SLVM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Teck Resources, T-Mobile US Inc, PagerDuty Inc, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, sells Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, JFrog, Liberty Latin America, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ingalls & Snyder Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 460 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INGALLS & SNYDER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ingalls+%26+snyder+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 6,737,898 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 587,844 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,782 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,324 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,821,307 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.363300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 422,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 325,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 54.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 140,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 78,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $6.69, with an estimated average price of $5.89. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 820,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.