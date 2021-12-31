Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Teck Resources, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, JFrog

New York, NY, based Investment company Ingalls & Snyder Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Teck Resources, T-Mobile US Inc, PagerDuty Inc, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, sells Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc, JFrog, Liberty Latin America, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ingalls & Snyder Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 460 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of INGALLS & SNYDER LLC
  1. Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 6,737,898 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 587,844 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,782 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,324 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,821,307 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oil States International Inc (OIS)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.74 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.363300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 117.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 422,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 325,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 54.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 140,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 78,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $6.69, with an estimated average price of $5.89. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 820,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.



