WMS Partners, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Towson, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Black Knight Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Visa Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WMS Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WMS Partners, LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,288 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,166 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,106,706 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,555 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 80,983 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $57.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.999200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 96,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of Montreal ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/01/2038 USD 5 by 442.48%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $39.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 122,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 56.49%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $321.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 157.71%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 90.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $139.01, with an estimated average price of $127.43. The stock is now traded at around $118.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

WMS Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.