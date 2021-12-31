American Capital Management Inc Buys Blackbaud Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, Cerence Inc, Sells HealthEquity Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

New Purchases: CRNC, AAPL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackbaud Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, Cerence Inc, Apple Inc, sells HealthEquity Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, American Capital Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,017,448 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 852,298 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 393,649 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 716,925 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 1,326,760 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 598,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 245,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76.

American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02.