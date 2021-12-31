American Capital Management Inc Buys Blackbaud Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, Cerence Inc, Sells HealthEquity Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: CRNC, AAPL,
- Added Positions: BLKB, AZTA, GWRE, CVLT, ABMD, TW, CSGP, GNTX, MEDP, KTOS, AVAV, VRNT, ROLL, ACIW, TYL, NATI, SPSC, RAMP, MPWR, GHM, AZPN,
- Reduced Positions: KRNT, HQY, CGNT, CGNT, FTNT, QDEL, DLB, HAE, OSUR, PRLB, NEO, SPY,
- Sold Out: HCSG, MRCY, EPAY,
For the details of AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 2,017,448 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 852,298 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 393,649 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 716,925 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 1,326,760 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
American Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $69.61 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 598,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
American Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 245,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
American Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02.
