Fjarde Ap-fonden Buys Dow Inc, Ball Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, Newmont Corp

Investment company Fjarde Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Ball Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Waste Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, Newmont Corp, Amcor PLC, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fjarde Ap-fonden . As of 2021Q4, Fjarde Ap-fonden owns 567 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FJARDE AP-FONDEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,311,957 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,826,137 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 118,120 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 3,239,568 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 76,522 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 240,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $341.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $312.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 166,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Ball Corp by 181.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 177,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 288,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 181.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 219,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 138.19%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 86,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 80.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.



