Fjarde Ap-fonden Buys Dow Inc, Ball Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, Newmont Corp

New Purchases: DOW, WM, NUAN, SBNY, GNRC, RIVN, BILL, PLUG, ZI, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, LCID, ENTG, AFRM, NVCR, UPST, HOOD, CTVA, ASAN, ONL,

BLL, IFF, SEE, PYPL, EMN, ABNB, VMW, KMB, O, STLD, AVY, CHKP, DOCU, RPRX, ALB, AMT, BF.B, CPT, CE, CRL, CHD, CL, DD, ECL, FICO, MNST, HSY, JCI, LII, NDAQ, NUE, PPG, PHM, ROP, TEVA, VRSN, VMC, YUM, ZBRA, XYL, TWTR, BKI, CABO, TRU, ROKU, SE, LYFT, DT, IAC, OSH, SNOW, DASH, ABMD, AKAM, Y, ALL, NLY, ACGL, ARW, BBY, CINF, CGNX, STZ, DHI, EFX, ELS, ERIE, EXAS, EXPD, FMC, FNF, HEI, HOLX, LH, MKL, MAS, MPW, NVR, NBIX, NWL, OMC, PTC, PKI, PFG, DGX, SGEN, LUV, SUI, TTWO, GL, TRMB, TYL, WPC, WAT, ZBH, HEI.A, L, WU, OC, DAL, PODD, MASI, KDP, SPLK, CG, PNR, IQV, VEEV, PAYC, ZEN, CTLT, TDOC, RUN, TWLO, TTD, HWM, CVNA, MDB, DELL, FUTU, CLVT, DDOG, U, BSY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IEMG, AMZN, GOOG, FB, GOOGL, NEM, JPM, ORCL, BAC, JNJ, NVDA, HD, AMCR, NFLX, PG, UNH, DIS, BRK.B, CSCO, CMCSA, EIX, NEE, INTC, PFE, RPM, RNR, TMO, VZ, MA, V, VOYA, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ADI, WTRG, SCHW, COST, LLY, EXC, GPC, LOW, MAR, NKE, CRM, TXN, WFC, AVGO, TSLA, MOS, ABBV, HLT, CB, PLD, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BMY, CVS, CI, C, KO, CCI, DHR, EQIX, GE, GS, HST, INTU, JBHT, KNX, MMC, MCD, MRK, MU, MS, PEP, QCOM, RJF, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TDY, USB, UNP, UPS, TMUS, AWK, CHTR, MRNA, MMM, AOS, ATVI, AMD, ARE, ALGN, AIG, AMP, AON, ADM, AVB, BK, BAX, BDX, BLK, BWA, BRO, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAT, CNC, LUMN, FIS, CME, CTXS, CAG, CMI, DE, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, EMR, ESS, EL, EXPE, EXR, FDS, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, GRMN, IT, GIS, GILD, HIG, PEAK, HPQ, HRL, HUM, MTCH, IBM, INFO, IEX, ITW, IPG, ISRG, IRM, SJM, JKHY, KLAC, LRCX, LVS, MTB, MRVL, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MPWR, NSC, NTRS, ORLY, ON, PCAR, PNC, BKNG, PGR, PSA, REGN, RF, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SEIC, SPG, SWKS, STT, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TECH, TER, TSN, MTN, WRB, ANTM, WST, WTW, WYNN, EBAY, LBTYK, BR, TEL, LULU, MELI, FTNT, DG, ST, CBOE, KKR, NXPI, GM, FRC, HCA, APTV, EPAM, NOW, PANW, ZTS, NWSA, BURL, CFG, CZR, KEYS, LBRDK, KHC, ATUS, VICI, DBX, FOXA, UBER, PTON, OTIS, KD, AFL, ALNY, UHAL, AFG, ABC, AME, APH, AJG, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BXP, BSX, BG, CPB, CAH, CCL, CERN, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CCEP, CTSH, COO, GLW, CCK, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DPZ, DRE, ETN, DISH, EW, EA, EQR, FFIV, FAST, BEN, GPN, WELL, HSIC, HBAN, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, JNPR, K, KEY, KR, LKQ, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MGM, MKTX, MKC, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MHK, TAP, MCO, VTRS, NTAP, NDSN, ODFL, PAYX, PRU, REG, RMD, ROL, ROST, RCL, POOL, SIVB, STX, SIRI, TRV, SWK, STE, NLOK, TROW, TFX, TSCO, UDR, URI, VFC, VTR, VNO, GWW, WAB, WBA, WDC, WY, WHR, XLNX, CMG, TDG, IPGP, JAZZ, DFS, ULTA, MSCI, AGNC, DISCK, VRSK, SSNC, FLT, ZG, FBHS, GWRE, CDW, RNG, ALLE, ARMK, ALLY, ANET, FWONK, SYF, W, HUBS, LBRDA, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, HPE, SQ, LSXMA, LSXMK, COUP, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, IR, ZS, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, FOX, TW, PINS, ZM, AVTR, CRWD, CHWY, TXG, CARR, DKNG,

Investment company Fjarde Ap-fonden Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Ball Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Waste Management Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, Newmont Corp, Amcor PLC, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fjarde Ap-fonden . As of 2021Q4, Fjarde Ap-fonden owns 567 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,311,957 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,826,137 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 118,120 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 3,239,568 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 76,522 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 240,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $341.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $312.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 166,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Ball Corp by 181.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 177,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $106.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 288,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 181.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 219,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 138.19%. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $122.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 86,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 80.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 71,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.