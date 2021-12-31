Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hershey Trust Co Buys Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Unity Software Inc, Sells Hello Group Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc, Magenta Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Hershey, PA, based Investment company Hershey Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Unity Software Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Doximity Inc, sells Hello Group Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, Cortexyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hershey Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Hershey Trust Co owns 39 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HERSHEY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hershey+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HERSHEY TRUST CO
  1. The Hershey Co (HSYFB) - 60,612,012 shares, 98.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 121,700 shares, 0.23% of the total portfolio.
  3. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 227,000 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 184,230 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 70,875 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alector Inc (ALEC)

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Alector Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 318.01%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 60.48%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $71.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.11 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.25.

Sold Out: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.

Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Sold Out: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of HERSHEY TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. HERSHEY TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HERSHEY TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HERSHEY TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HERSHEY TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus