Hershey Trust Co Buys Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Unity Software Inc, Sells Hello Group Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc, Magenta Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: DASH, DOCS, U, WRBY, FUTU, ALEC, IPSC, BASE, CRNX, CRWD, MCO, OYST, RGEN, SRRK, ONEM,

DASH, DOCS, U, WRBY, FUTU, ALEC, IPSC, BASE, CRNX, CRWD, MCO, OYST, RGEN, SRRK, ONEM, Added Positions: ABNB, TDOC, PDD, BLI, BIGC, XLB, PMVP,

ABNB, TDOC, PDD, BLI, BIGC, XLB, PMVP, Sold Out: MOMO, JNCE, MGTA, CRTX,

Hershey, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Unity Software Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Doximity Inc, sells Hello Group Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, Cortexyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hershey Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Hershey Trust Co owns 39 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Hershey Co (HSYFB) - 60,612,012 shares, 98.67% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 121,700 shares, 0.23% of the total portfolio. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 227,000 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 184,230 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) - 70,875 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Alector Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 318.01%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 60.48%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $71.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.11 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.25.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.25.