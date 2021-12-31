Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Palantir Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells , Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

New Purchases: CP, BIREF,

CP, BIREF, Added Positions: PLTR, TPL, LMT, V, ADSK, FDX, AFRM, ESS, INTC, AVB, CVX, FRC, R, HFC, COP, PSX, PSNL, BXP, AMTI, XOM, CRTX, CNQ, STT, OVV, OXY, BP, APA,

PLTR, TPL, LMT, V, ADSK, FDX, AFRM, ESS, INTC, AVB, CVX, FRC, R, HFC, COP, PSX, PSNL, BXP, AMTI, XOM, CRTX, CNQ, STT, OVV, OXY, BP, APA, Sold Out: KSU, AQNU,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Palantir Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Birchcliff Energy, Visa Inc, sells , Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+heights+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,100,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 65,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 170,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 162,000 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 174,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 208,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $5.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 80.77%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 940,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $390.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $224.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.19.