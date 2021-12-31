Shelton Capital Management Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Xilinx Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Corning Inc

- New Purchases: WAB, MOS, NRG, DASH, LCID, FBHS, ABNB, PANW, NWSA, ZS, DDOG, CRWD, TSN, DHI, ACWX, BRKR, BBD, CBL, SIX, QLYS, EPAM, FLOW, APPS, BX, HOMB, ZBRA, WEC, WTW, AAON, UNM, TMHC, IBP, TRUP, BOOT, VLO, PFGC, MIME, KNSL, SMPL, SAIL, SITM, ARNC, EEM, IYR, VOO, VUG, CCL, LH, KRG, INDB, GATX, BEN, FELE, FWRD, FORM, EQR, FIX, ACIW, CWT, OPCH, CADE, CADE, BLL, BMI, AJG, ARCB, AME, AEL, DORM, UCBI, SWK, SM, O, RMBS, PCH, PXD, PRGO, PSB, NUE, MDC, MLI, MUR, NOV, NJR, ODFL, LNTH, NWS, ET, AGZ, IRM, EMB, IEF, IUSV, IWF, IWP, TWI,
- Added Positions: FB, RTX, TJX, SBUX, INTC, LYV, MRK, FISV, CSCO, WDC, FTNT, CAG, GILD, ORCL, BSX, COST, BKNG, EBAY, DIS, JPM, NKE, MNST, QCOM, HLT, ABC, CBRE, CMCSA, HPP, CRSP, LRCX, VNO, WFC, BEPC, XOM, TGT, GM, IBM, KRC, AVGO, RUN, BAC, BA, SCHW, PEP, SPWR, HRZN, RPD, ABT, AMD, COF, EQIX, MTCH, IPG, ISRG, NFLX, PGR, TXN, CSIQ, TMUS, ABBV, SFM, OKTA, MRNA, PLTR, CRBU, ABB, ARE, AEP, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, CNC, DXCM, HD, HON, ILMN, MDLZ, MAR, MRVL, MCHP, MU, RRX, REGN, SKM, STX, SNPS, TSM, MELI, V, KDP, WDAY, TNDM, SQ, TEAM, TPIC, PDD, PSNL, CDNS, KO, CPRT, CCI, DUK, EXC, GIS, KLAC, KNX, MCD, NTES, NEM, OHI, PCAR, PPL, PFE, SGMS, SGEN, SPG, USB, VRTX, WBA, WMB, XEL, FSLR, KMI, PSX, ZTS, EFA, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, XLNX, TSLA, VZ, GLW, DLTR, NVDA, MAS, DOW, FAST, MSFT, FE, LUV, CAH, EMR, CHD, AMZN, GOOG, ATVI, BBY, BMY, CVX, NTAP, SIVB, DD, GOOGL, HOLX, SPLK, ICE, MS, UNH, CVS, CL, K, ANET, ARCC, TFC, COP, DLR, WMT, CARR, OTIS, ASML, LLY, F, INTU, MTZ, UNP, CHTR, JD, PYPL, AFRM, MMM, CB, AGCO, PLD, ACN, AYI, NSP, AMG, APD, MATX, Y, ACC, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMP, ABCB, APH, AON, WTRG, ADM, ARW, ARWR, AZPN, AGO, AN, OZK, BAX, BRK.B, BKH, AZTA, BC, BLDR, CACI, CRH, CCMP, CSL, CASY, CAR, CHE, CME, CHDN, CIEN, CRUS, C, CLH, CLF, CLX, CGNX, COHR, CBSH, INGR, CUZ, CR, CFR, CMI, CW, DHR, DAR, DECK, DE, DKS, D, DCI, EXP, EWBC, EGP, ETN, EW, EME, EXEL, EXPO, FDS, FICO, FBP, FFIN, FR, FLO, FLS, FL, TGNA, GNTX, GPN, GGG, THG, HE, EHC, HELE, HXL, HIW, HUBB, ITT, IDA, ITW, INFY, TT, JBLU, JCI, JLL, KBH, KSS, KR, LSTR, LSCC, LEN, LII, JEF, LECO, LFUS, LPX, MKSI, MANH, MAN, MMC, MAT, MMS, MCK, MPW, MDT, MTH, MTD, MSA, MOH, NFG, NBIX, NYCB, NOK, NDSN, NSC, OGE, ONB, ORI, OLN, OMCL, ASGN, OSK, PNC, PZZA, PRFT, PDCE, PNFP, PII, AVNT, POWI, PG, PB, STL, PRU, RPM, RS, RNR, ROG, RGLD, R, SAIA, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SMG, XPO, SMTC, SCI, SLAB, SKX, SON, TRV, STT, STLD, SF, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TTEK, TMO, THO, TTC, TREX, UGI, UL, URI, UTHR, VLY, VMI, WM, WSO, WBS, WSM, WTFC, YUM, CROX, MA, GTLS, TNL, EVR, OC, KBR, ACM, TEL, G, MASI, PM, HI, RGA, LOPE, CIT, PRI, SPSC, FAF, FN, TRGP, WD, HCA, MPC, CPRI, POST, FIVE, MUSA, TWTR, BRX, ESNT, OGS, KEYS, SYNH, UNVR, CABO, LITE, VVV, BHF, NVT, WH, IAA, NVST, VNT, CNXC, VSCO, GXO, TLT,
- Sold Out: AKAM, JNPR, VIAC, CDW, ATO, CERN, WU, CHKP, TCOM, INCY, FOXA, DPZ, FOX, TAP, PEAK, BUD, FSK, PFG, HRC, ORCC, ROKU, HQY, KD, BABA, NAVI, CRNC, TSLX, OGN, RPAI, NMFC, DDD, SSSS, COR, GBDC, NVAX, ADS, CHRW, EPR, FCFS, ITRI, LPSN, MMSI, MSTR, VTRS, OCSL, KWR, RCII, STMP, KMPR, HTGC, BBDC, DAL, MAIN,
These are the top 5 holdings of SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,206,696 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 473,210 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,598 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 249,095 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 75,811 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24%
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 204,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 177,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $212.734700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 249,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 237.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 164.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 162,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 196,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 655,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.
