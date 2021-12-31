Shelton Capital Management Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Xilinx Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Corning Inc

New Purchases: WAB, MOS, NRG, DASH, LCID, FBHS, ABNB, PANW, NWSA, ZS, DDOG, CRWD, TSN, DHI, ACWX, BRKR, BBD, CBL, SIX, QLYS, EPAM, FLOW, APPS, BX, HOMB, ZBRA, WEC, WTW, AAON, UNM, TMHC, IBP, TRUP, BOOT, VLO, PFGC, MIME, KNSL, SMPL, SAIL, SITM, ARNC, EEM, IYR, VOO, VUG, CCL, LH, KRG, INDB, GATX, BEN, FELE, FWRD, FORM, EQR, FIX, ACIW, CWT, OPCH, CADE, CADE, BLL, BMI, AJG, ARCB, AME, AEL, DORM, UCBI, SWK, SM, O, RMBS, PCH, PXD, PRGO, PSB, NUE, MDC, MLI, MUR, NOV, NJR, ODFL, LNTH, NWS, ET, AGZ, IRM, EMB, IEF, IUSV, IWF, IWP, TWI,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, The Mosaic Co, NRG Energy Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Corning Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelton Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Shelton Capital Management owns 846 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,206,696 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 473,210 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,598 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 249,095 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 75,811 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24%

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 204,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 177,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $212.734700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 249,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 237.44%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 164.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 162,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 40.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 196,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 655,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.