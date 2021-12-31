St Germain D J Co Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Rayonier Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

New Purchases: JAAA, SPIP, SQ, FLRN, SPMB, CBND, SPTI, AMT, HSY, ONEXF, SCHD, AOS,

Springfield, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Block Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Rayonier Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St Germain D J Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, St Germain D J Co Inc owns 243 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 607,824 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,050,404 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,598,265 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.47% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 650,226 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,959 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 418,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 451,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $105.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 86,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 415,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 403,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $34.33 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $34.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 239,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,598,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 576.09%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 666,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $153.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 207,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 383,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 213,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 418,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $4.41.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

St Germain D J Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.