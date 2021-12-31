Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, Sells Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF, Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

- New Purchases: PTF, PXI, FTXN, FNK, SPIP, FEUZ, ADI, CI, TGT,
- Added Positions: XSOE, IJR, AGG, EWX, PSK, VNQI, TPYP, SRLN, SLV, JNK, FKU, FSZ, AMGN, FGM, EFAV, LMT, CMI, EEMV, PM, INTC, XLE, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: VV, BND, FTXR, QTEC, VNQ, TIP, BNDX, FYC, VCSH, PFI, PDBC, SCHC, ANGL, FXR, IWF, ADP, QCOM, HD, COP, PG, PFE, HPQ,
- Sold Out: PRN, PYZ, FXL, FYX, WIP, BICK, CAH, VFC,
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 3,336 shares, 19.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 3,794 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 2,698 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,758 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,323 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $35.01, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXN)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 3,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.590900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEUZ)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.786500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $223.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $221.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $390.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $100.16 and $121.48, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $91.25.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.Sold Out: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72.Sold Out: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $55.41, with an estimated average price of $53.94.Sold Out: First Trust Global BICK Index Fund (BICK)
Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Global BICK Index Fund. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $32.84.
