Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Gentex Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Teck Resources, Oracle Corp, AutoZone Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Gentex Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells Teck Resources, Oracle Corp, AutoZone Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $17.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 18,932,612 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 8,445,336 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 13,247,332 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 6,286,885 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 14,662,358 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.247000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,216,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,553,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,018,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,908,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,678,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 203.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,352,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 66.09%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $213.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 913,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,515,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in CAE Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,269,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.