Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Gentex Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Teck Resources, Oracle Corp, AutoZone Inc

- New Purchases: GNTX, IPG, DOOO, UL,
- Added Positions: CP, QSR, RBA, BIIB, FTS, MFC, CAE, NLOK, MLKN, CNI, AXP, AMGN, PII, VZ, KMB, DOX, MSFT, GSK, SNN,
- Reduced Positions: TECK, ORCL, AZO, TD, IR, BAM, AMP, EBAY, RY, WAB, TRP, RCI, NTR, SLF, MGA, OTEX, SU, BMO, CIGI, BBU, BNS, AGI, DNN, CNQ,
- Sold Out: TRI, JPM, BABA,
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 18,932,612 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 8,445,336 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 13,247,332 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 6,286,885 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
- Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 14,662,358 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.247000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,216,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,553,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BRP Inc (DOOO)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in BRP Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,018,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 93.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,908,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,678,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 203.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,352,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 66.09%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $213.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 913,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,515,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CAE Inc (CAE)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. added to a holding in CAE Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,269,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Beutel, Goodman & Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
