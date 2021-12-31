Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BCE Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BCE Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge Inc, sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alberta Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 945 stocks with a total value of $16.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 4,159,663 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.40% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,482,586 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.71% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 5,153,682 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.25% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 208,440 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 3,932,702 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.86%

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 943,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $474.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 190,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 438,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 478,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 325,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in BCE Inc by 316.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 5,197,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,482,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,932,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 132.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,033,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,153,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $112.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,159,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.