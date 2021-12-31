Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BCE Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: IWM, GWW, ARE, REXR, FR, PLD, A, PNW, ADSK, CSX, CPRT, LEN, WAB, CMG, LYV, NSC, NVDA, O, HTA, ABNB, MTCH, BX, VRNS, ARES, AVLR, SGEN, CHWY, ACWX, SCHH, GPN, ILMN, MAA, MNR, RHI, PINC, VNE, MCFE, FLO, OXY, RL, SIMO, SUI, WWE, CDW, RNG, ASND, SI, AVB, FCN, GNTX, MIDD, MORN, NWE, WTFC, BLD, FTDR, FOXA, ARNA, CAH, DISH, EMR, FDS, GPK, MAR, STLD, TTC, ZION, KDP, CFX, SYF, VIRT, FLOW, INVH, ATUS, TME, FOX, GOAC, EEM, NTSX, LNG, STZ, EL, GSS, JLL, MCHP, NEU, PVH, RRD, RJF, ROK, RGLD, SCI, TER, SQM, GMRE, TSC, ATHM, TACO, TMX, LBRDA, PTGX, ARGX, RAPT, JAMF, JAMF, AMN, ADC, AWR, BCPC, EPAY, CSGS, CALM, CWT, CPK, CHH, CLH, COKE, ENLC, CCK, FICO, RHP, GBCI, HE, JJSF, JBSS, KRNY, LSTR, MGPI, MMS, MCY, MLAB, OSIS, OMCL, RDNT, R, SAFT, SCHL, SEB, SHW, STC, TTEK, TR, USNA, WSBF, WMK, WGO, CROX, POR, MSCI, AMPH, TRNO, CDXS, SPSC, RCM, LPLA, NBHC, SEAS, TWTR, HUBS, TBK, SUM, LOB, HLI, TWNK, HCM, SMPL, NMRK, WH, TENB, NIU, QFIN, FREE, MORF, KRUS, REYN, OTIS, ACI, STEP, EBC, MSP, YSG, GCMG, EWT, IEMG, ARTNA, AVA, BC, BLDR, CCMP, CDZI, CVGW, CASY, CNMD, DECK, SITC, DX, EXP, ECPG, EVC, EXPO, HBIO, HSTM, HR, IMAX, LSCC, MFA, MANH, NATI, NTUS, NTAP, NWN, PSB, PDCO, PRFT, POWI, PSMT, PCYO, DORM, RPT, RWT, POWW, ONTO, SMTC, SMED, SIGA, SCCO, SMP, SP, TBBK, VLGEA, WDFC, GHC, WINA, HEES, ALRS, OPRX, WNS, EIG, ROIC, UUUU, HCI, JBT, EFC, PCRX, CTXR, STKS, MTSI, HTBI, HASI, FOXF, ESI, HLT, EGRX, DNOW, UE, DEA, XBIT, NSA, PSTG, RMR, KNSL, ELF, COUP, BY, AQUA, VMD, BFST, AHCO, GSHD, CLBK, EVLO, LOVE, AMTB, UTZ, TCRR, RVLV, BRP, PGNY, SPT, LEGN, ITOS, VITL, HRMY, ADV, EWY,
- Added Positions: BCE, TD, BNS, ENB, BAM, RY, CM, ACWI, CNI, MA, AMZN, MMC, CNQ, NTR, UNH, CP, SU, UBER, GOOGL, TRP, CIGI, TECK, SJR, TU, STT, QSR, BK, IQV, GIB, FIS, MFC, CRM, HCA, STN, PBA, AXP, BDX, LHX, HSIC, ORCL, GOOG, FISV, SLF, SYY, CIT, TJX, V, AAPL, COP, GIL, CVE, CHTR, LXP, NEM, EFA, CVS, LKQ, BURL, ED, USB, MSI, TSLA, CONE, ROP, TMO, MRNA, SCHW, MELI, USFD, YUMC, BAX, DHR, EA, JPM, JNJ, ZBH, VRSK, BAH, CERN, CL, EXPD, HSY, OTEX, TCX, ANTM, SE, GFL, BRK.B, MSFT, PSA, TXN, ABBV, LSXMK, AEM, EXR, K, NFLX, TSN, VZ, PDD, BBIO, XPEV, AEE, AIG, ARW, CHD, COST, DXCM, GIS, GILD, MEOH, OMC, PG, TSM, SPWH, CDK, AMD, BIIB, CHRW, KO, CACC, HRL, LH, NKE, TRI, FNV, QYLD, MMM, CAE, CLX, XRAY, HD, SJM, PFE, RCI, TOL, MTN, WMT, WCN, VMW, VET, CBOE, VVV, NIO, TW, CBRE, LLY, INTU, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, MGA, MCD, NUAN, ORLY, ODFL, TGT, UTHR, TEL, LILAK, NTRA, DELL, SDGR, EFAV, USMV, BIDU, BAC, BMO, BG, CCJ, CPB, COF, CIEN, CCEP, DD, ASR, IBM, KGC, MTH, PNM, STL, WPM, XLNX, OC, BR, TFII, KL, BABA, XENT, GSKY, NET, AES, T, APD, UHAL, AN, GOLD, BMY, C, CTXS, TCOM, DSGX, DPZ, EOG, EFX, XOM, M, MLKN, TRQ, JKHY, SPGI, MRK, NUVA, PENN, PBH, PRGS, REGN, SBAC, WST, TDG, LULU, CIXX, DQ, GNRC, PRI, BERY, RH, GRP.U, JD, KE, SQ, BGNE, WBT, MGP, RRR, PSTL, ASAQ, TWND, AGCO, ATVI, ABR, CBZ, CAG, INGR, DIOD, HRB, IMKTA, JBHT, MS, NTES, NG, OFIX, PCG, QCOM, DGX, SA, TAC, WERN, EXK, DNN, MAG, AQN, AG, VFF, IRWD, TAL, PVG, VIPS, WB, AVNS, UNIT, ENR, CRON, TWLO, CVNA, PLYM, ZLAB, DCBO, OZON, ARKO,
- Reduced Positions: GDXJ, EMB, FXI, BND, INFY, INTC, CSCO, GM, GS, BSX, MU, PGR, ADI, CMCSA, DLTR, MCO, ADBE, CSGP, PRU, WBA, SHOP, ATRA, BBY, ERF, EPAM, NOW, ANET, ZM, KMX, MSM, PEP, DIS, EBAY, KAR, AYI, ALL, AMT, ABC, BHC, FFIV, FMC, HDB, NSIT, KFY, LOW, NUE, RBA, POOL, SBUX, VRTX, WFC, WY, AWI, CPG, ZTS, KEYS, PYPL, CHNG, RXT, GPI, HAIN, IFF, IPG, JBL, MCK, OSK, BKNG, TRN, UGI, AUY, HBM, PCOM, IRDM, KRA, KKR, NOVT, FB, DOOO, W, FSV, CTVA, MSGE, AKAM, CLS, EGO, F, HPQ, IMO, INCY, NGD, PAYX, PSEC, SSRM, THS, UPS, HBI, NOA, HTHT, SAND, NXE, CIO, OR, GOOS, BEKE,
- Sold Out: WFG, KAHC, NGAB, CXP, FVIV, WELL, SKIL, KAHC.U, SWSSU, MIR, CVII, SIERU, GDX, UFS, PPD, CYXT, CVA, GE, LEV, MUDS, MUDS, GMII, NGC, SHY, HRC, VER, CLDR, GSEV, GTPB, LOCC.U, CMI, TIXT, VAQC, RVACU, HCNE, CGAU, LSPD, LOKB, ACAH, GGPI, BSKY, CCAIU, ARVN, TLGA, TSIB, IPVF, FRXB, WRAC.U, SWAGU, DSAQ.U, BBWI, WMB, XLRN, INOV, CADE, CADE, INKA, KVSC, CCVI, GIIX, NDAC, AMPI, IPVI, LCA, LCA, CMLT, VWE, ISAA, GIW, LCID, ZT, DTRTU, CMO, DBI, FDX, IP, ECHO, CTAQ, FVT, CLRM, BITE, ARRW, GTPA, PTOC, GAPA, LGV, HEPS, ALCC, HCVIU, TFC, BLK, WHR, ABST, SCR, PRPL, OCA, PCPC, CCV, HCIC, MIT, RCLF, NSTC, IPVA, AAQC, SHQA, ACRO, ADM, DHI, FNF, IT, MNST, SNA, TROW, ALLY, CTRE, QRVO, HPE, SWCH, TALO, GATO, FPAC, FPAC, LMACU, KLAQ, LMACA, DNZ, EQHA, TBCP, SPTK, NSTD, RXRA, MBAC, FTPA, CFFE, FZT, TETC, GAMC, DYNS, GFOR, PSPC, THCP, ARGUU, GIA.U, KRG, NVR, PHM, UNP, WPP, L, PRG, TNL, FTNT, CLDT, ERO, REPL, AGTI, CAS, KINZ, EDTX, EDTX, EAC, KVSA, ADEX, ENVI, ENVI, VOSO, SHAC, ASAX, DHHC, CFV, SPAQ, SPAQ, CFVI, NBST, LOKM, DMYQ, ATHN, BGSX, BGRY, COOK, CTRA, AUD, AUD, SFNC, STKL, HTGC, WPRT, OGI, ATY, RVI, ETTX, IMAB, SGAM, DWIN, VHAQ, RAAS, FOXW, LJAQ, VTIQ, VTIQ, ADER, PGRW, LMAO, CLIM, GIG, SCAQ, JXN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alberta Investment Management Corp
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 4,159,663 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.40%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,482,586 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.71%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 5,153,682 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.25%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 208,440 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 3,932,702 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.86%
Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 943,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $474.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 190,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 438,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 478,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Alberta Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 325,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BCE Inc (BCE)
Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in BCE Inc by 316.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 5,197,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,482,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,932,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 132.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,033,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,153,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Alberta Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $112.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,159,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)
Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: (CXP)
Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Alberta Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.
