Berkshire Asset Management Llc Buys Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Biogen Inc, Mandiant Inc

- New Purchases: CZR, TSE, HTZ, CRWD, CRL, CMA, NKE, ETSY, JETS, AMP, CAT, UBFO, WEC,
- Added Positions: LEG, AAPL, SLY, SCHM, NUE, EMR, IUSG, SCHF, K, BRK.B, WMT, NSC, CVX, IWV, SCHE, SCHG, WPC, VWO, VEA, VEU, MRK, GOOGL, IWF, IGRO, GE, GOOG, TFC, SCHX, VOO, PM, IWP, SCHA, VIG, VYM, IWN, IWM, ETRN, DOCU, CPIX, MA, FNCB, VZ, RTX, UPS, UNP, FDX, D, SCHW, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: VTRS, C, JPM, WFC, TEL, DIS, UNH, BIIB, ABT, AVGO, MGM, COP, LHX, T, MDLZ, MDT, KHC, TWTR, PHM, FB, LUV, TTI, CTXS, AMGN, MMM, ORCL, BK, BP, STX, SONY, ADSK, GNRC, XOM, WDC, TGT, AXP, MO, UL, APD, LBRDK, DD, CMCSA, WOLF, IWD, GH, IONS, MTCH, SCHD, ANTM, IBRX, CARR, GLD, BKR, LSXMK, IJR, LSXMA, PNR, QQQ, CFG, KBE, HUBS, MU, ADI, BDX, CVS, DHR, DISCA, DLB, F, GD, GS, ITW, IMGN, JCI, VRTX, NVDA, ES, PAYX, PXD, LIN, DGX, SBUX, SNV, SYY, TJX, USB,
- Sold Out: MSGE, MNDT, DAL, LYFT, GLW, NUAN, RDS.B, CRNC, BA, NOC, QRTEA, NCLH, DNOW, SDS, KD,
For the details of BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,088 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 432,233 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,413,232 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 381,212 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 790,027 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trinseo PLC (TSE)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Trinseo PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $134.228100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $293.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 805,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 202.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 74.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.283400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying