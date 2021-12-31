Berkshire Asset Management Llc Buys Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Biogen Inc, Mandiant Inc

New Purchases: CZR, TSE, HTZ, CRWD, CRL, CMA, NKE, ETSY, JETS, AMP, CAT, UBFO, WEC,

Investment company Berkshire Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Leggett & Platt Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Biogen Inc, Mandiant Inc, Lyft Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Asset Management Llc owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,088 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 432,233 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,413,232 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 381,212 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 790,027 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Trinseo PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $134.228100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $293.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 805,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 202.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 74.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.283400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.