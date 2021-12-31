Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Pfizer Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Sanders Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Pfizer Inc, Synchrony Financial, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sanders Capital, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $53.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanders Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sanders Capital, LLC
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 41,764,445 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,636,879 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 41,274,540 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,918,423 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,400,434 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 325.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,998,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,691,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $401.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,728,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,696,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,398,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lear Corp (LEA)

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lear Corp by 2314.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $173.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 590,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Sanders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.



