Sanders Capital, LLC Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Pfizer Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Pfizer Inc, Synchrony Financial, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sanders Capital, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $53.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 41,764,445 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,636,879 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 41,274,540 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,918,423 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,400,434 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 325.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,998,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,691,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $401.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,728,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,696,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,398,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lear Corp by 2314.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $173.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 590,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sanders Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.