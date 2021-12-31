Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

New Purchases: IWV, XLE, XLY, IVV, COST, F, PANW, ON, DDOG, BK, HRB, ISRG, BBY, MTG, NEE, GOOG, LQD, XLP, SPYD, VGIT, CHCO, IYW, JNJ, VOO, BLV, VFH, MU, SOXX, LNG, EDR, EDR, TW, ATKR, LEA, PHG, CI, IJH, TREX, COP, NLY,

XLRE, XLK, XLF, ACWF, CMA, PXD, TSN, DGX, MCK, KEY, CACI, KR, GD, EPAM, CTRA, HPE, AVGO, MTN, PKI, NSP, MRVL, CHH, ALL, SWX, GNRC, KMX, NFLX, HD, PSMC, Sold Out: VTV, XLV, DVN, AA, WBA, LLY, DBX, KMB, MRNA, BILL, FTNT, BX, MMM, ALB, HUBS, NET, CAH, NUE, DKS, CLF, FL, CMCSA, NUS, ESTC, TYL, BRK.A, XLRN, FDN,

Fleming Island, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camarda+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 119,637 shares, 18.79% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 172,944 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,430 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.36% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,631 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.92% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 214,400 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.99%

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $256.283400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.79%. The holding were 119,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 126,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 33,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $442.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $517.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.620900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 172,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $348.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 34,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 95.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $293.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.