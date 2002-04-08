OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Acquisition, Vira Drones, Confirms Pre-Order Discussions for One Hundred Vira M500 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc ( ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. ILUS recently acquired Vira Drones, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) company based in Germany and Switzerland. Vira Drones develops and manufactures UAVs or Industrial Drones which provide the unmanned capability of light helicopters. Their revolutionary technology for the rescue and logistics sector has piqued interest from potential global customers and partners. ILUS can confirm that Vira Drones is now in pre-order discussions with a global company for one hundred Vira M500 rescue UAVs. The total order value being discussed is $60 million with a pre-order deposit of $6 million and delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023.



ILUS CEO, Nick Link, said: “Our teams are often in discussions regarding orders or taking pre-orders, therefore we had not originally considered publishing this news. In this case, we feel that even though it is highly likely that Vira Drones could receive this pre-order for 100 rescue drones, it is most important for our Shareholders and Interested Parties to visualize the extraordinary potential and value that exists within the Vira Drone business. Typical government or military organizations are looking to purchase more than 5 units at a time and Vira Drones has several opportunities in its pipeline for 10 or more units. Opportunities can be won or lost but we are thrilled by the demand for the Vira Drones technology and the number of customers and aviation partners who are interested in pre-ordering their solutions.”

Vira Drones, which was acquired by ILUS in January 2022, creates industrial heavy drones (UAVs) for the rescue, logistics and military sectors. With Vira Drones’ proprietary technology, their UAVs can carry loads of up to 1000kg for as long as two hours, making their UAVs a viable unmanned alternative to light helicopters and free of their limitations. The Vira Drones product range currently consists of the Vira M250, M500 and M750 which have a payload of 250kg, 500kg and 750kg respectively. The Vira M250 has a flight time of up to 4 hours and maximum speeds for the UAVs range from 125 to 150 km/h.

Vira Drones previously developed a rescue UAV concept model based on its M500 UAV to provide the capability to rescue victims from disaster sites such as in the event of flooding, wildfires, and structure fires (burning buildings). The concept UAV can transport various configurations of firefighting equipment, rescue equipment, and emergency supplies, or it can transport as many as 5 victims should they need rescuing. Having stepped up its business development efforts since its acquisition by ILUS, Vira Drones has been in multiple discussions with international organizations, government authorities and aviation companies regarding its full range of UAVs. As a result, the company is now in discussions for the pre-order of one hundred rescue UAVs and is also in further discussions with companies regarding pre-orders for its smaller M250 logistics UAV.

ILUS is currently focused on Vira Drone’s registration of patents and certifications whilst redesigning the company’s website and improving the overall marketing aspects of the business. On the production front, Vira Drones is beginning its production of three M250 drones which will be used for flying demonstrations and exhibitions. ILUS is also exploring available options for hydrogen powered technology as well as for automation software, either through partnership or acquisition.

“Since our acquisition by ILUS, we are accelerating all aspects of our business. We are pleased to see the interest in our technology from large global organizations and to be involved in promising discussions regarding several pre-orders, including for one hundred rescue drones. Our primary focus is the protection of our IP through the registering of patents and to build our first commercial flying drones.” - Valeriy Gorshkov, CEO of Vira Drones.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “Since acquiring Vira Drones, we have been hard at work planning for the sustainable growth of the business. However, we have also been inundated with requirements for the technology. Vira Drones holds immeasurable potential for ILUS and its Shareholders, especially when one considers that several UAV companies have recently received billion-dollar valuations, despite having zero revenue or certifications and in most cases, not even a flying product. In the short-term we are driven towards the patent registrations, marketing improvements and the production of three M250 units for testing, demonstration and agreed proof of concepts with customers and aviation partners. Successful completion of this next phase will position Vira Drones for exponential growth and a substantial valuation, but we are most excited about seeing the technology being used to solve real world problems in disaster management, emergency response and public safety.”

