SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Affirm Holdings, Inc. - AFRM

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:AFRM).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Affirm is the subject of an inquiry by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") focusing on the Company's "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL") service. The CFPB has expressed concerns about "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting" associated with BNPL products. Based on this news, shares of Affirm dropped by 10.6%.

Further, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, Affirm stock dropped 21% to a share price of $58.68 after the Company reported second-quarter results ahead of schedule showing a 77% gain in revenue and a net loss that widened from a year earlier.

If you currently own stock or options in Affirm Holdings, Inc. and suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at [email protected].

