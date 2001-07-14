Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the arrival of intelligent manufacturing equipment from Guangzhou MINO Equipment Co., Ltd., a top-tier automotive supplier offering advanced manufacturing solutions. Included in the shipment is critical equipment for the body assembly production line of the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91.

Faraday Future Receives Intelligent Manufacturing Equipment from Guangzhou MINO Equipment at Its Hanford Manufacturing Facility, Setting the Stage for FF 91 Delivery in Q3 of 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Guangzhou MINO Equipment has been deeply involved with the FF 91 program since the vehicle’s inception and helped to create an efficient and reliable intelligent manufacturing solution for the FF 91,” said Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing at Faraday Future. “MINO is a supplier to many top automotive OEMs, and we’re excited to have them as a partner as we introduce a vehicle that will redefine the luxury EV segment.”

Guangzhou MINO Equipment Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2008. MINO’s main product lines include Body In White (BIW) automatic welding lines, power-train and new energy manufacturing equipment, electrical automation and robotics application integration and services.

“We’re excited to partner with Faraday Future to develop advanced manufacturing equipment for its plant in Hanford, California,” said Rey Hsu, PhD, CEO MINO USA. “It’s an honor to play a role in bringing the FF 91 to production and to help build the future of the EV industry.”

Click the link to see a short video of the delivery of the intelligent manufacturing equipment from Guangzhou MINO: Manufacturing+Equipment+Delivery.

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs that allow users to experience a luxurious, high-tech third internet living space beyond their home and office.

Next week, FF will unveil the first production-intent FF 91 at its plant in Hanford, Calif. This achievement marks production Milestone #4 – production intent builds for final engineering validation and certification. To see the unveil, join the livestream at on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m. PST at ev.ff.com%2FLivestream.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Freserve.

Download the FF intelligent APP at: https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fid1454187098 or https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

