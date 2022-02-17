CHARTER PROMOTES SATYA PARIMI TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCT AND STRATEGY FOR SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced the promotion of Satya Parimi to Senior Vice President, Product and Strategy for Spectrum Enterprise . Parimi will lead strategy and accelerate the expansion and addition of product solutions and features, including managed network services, wireless connectivity and cybersecurity, for Spectrum Enterprise, which provides enterprise-grade internet, networking, voice, video and managed services to Charter's largest business customers.

"Satya Parimi has been at the forefront of product development and growth within our company for over 15 years, and his expertise has helped us successfully develop and launch a broad portfolio of technology solutions to help clients meet their business objectives," said Bill Archer, Charter's Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise, to whom he will report. "His forward-thinking strategy will further enable us to anticipate and quickly address our customers' networking and connectivity needs as they continue to evolve."

Parimi joined Charter in 2016 as Group Vice President, Enterprise Data Products for Spectrum Enterprise, following the Charter-Time Warner Cable merger, and has led Spectrum Enterprise's Data Products portfolio and managed all stages of the product life cycle, including innovation, development, management and pricing. Prior to that he held several leadership roles in product development and strategy at Time Warner Cable, where he served as Group Vice President, Vice President and Senior Director in business services, beginning in 2007.

Parimi holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He has received executive leadership certifications from UCLA's Anderson School of Management and has been recognized with several industry awards, including the 2019 Next Generation Leaders Award from the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC).

