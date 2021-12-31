Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Rogers Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

- New Purchases: ROG, ARNA, MRVL, MCFE, FLOW, AVTRPA.PFD, TSAT, VG, AVGOP.PFD, CERN, APTVPA.PFD, MIME, SEDA.U, PAE, TACO, PSTH, EPPC.PFD, GTXAP.PFD, IHC, TRAQ.U, CCMP, PACB, CONN, NPTN, GSS, AZPN, RRD, CTGO, EPAY, CP, OCDX, OXAC, RRX, KD, LAXXU, ROCG, BMAQU, FXCOU, GGPI, NVACU, CPLG, WAVC, ENERU, ALSAU, BNIX, VRS, BLEUU, BOCNU, BRG, CADE, CADE, CIIG, DWSN, DNA, DUNE, TRST, SMAPU, TSIB, THS, SVFC, STWD, IQV, TRUP, SPG, UTAAU, ROCLU, SPIR, UBER, HEAR, TPL, SMFR, GH, ACAD, BDSI, BVS, CSPR, CIFR, COLIU, EAR, ESBK, FANH, FLDM, FYBR, GLLIU, WOOF, HALO, ICFI, ICE, KLR, KTOS, LEE, MAAQU, MCAGU, MCAAU, ORCL, OSUR, ORGO,
- Added Positions: UNH, CONE, TMO, VNE, DHR, EW, GSKY, INFO, ANAT, ATH, ICUI, LBTYK, TMX, AMAT, SAFM, BAX, OR, SILV, SPWH, VIAC, WBT, AUY, ASML, BTG, BHC, CHE, DAN, XRAY, XOM, TV, HAIN, HES, KRA, LSCC, SHW, STFC, VMW, VRM, ZTS, ABBV, ATVI, AMZN, AMBP, AUPH, BALY, BAC, BRBR, BLK, MTBC, CTLT, CHPT, CHPT, COHR, CMTL, CTVA, DVA, DRQ, EPC, EQX, FMC, GENI, HCA, IIIV, IMAX, XENT, KHC, LBTYA, MTB, MIC, MGLN, MX, MPC, MIR, MGI, OTMO, HSIC, IPOF, SEDG, TGNA, THC, GTS, VRTX, VTRS, V, XLNX, ZI, ABB, IMPX, A, AMOT, ATUS, AMCX, AOUT, AMT, ABC, ACA, ASPU, ATRO, ATC, AVTR, AVA, AXS, AXGN, AZZ, BKR, BBVA, BBDC, BELFB, BX, BXMT, BLNK, CWH, CNI, CNNE, KMX, PRPC, CHWY, CAAS, CFMS, COO, CVET, CMI, DAKT, APPS, DGNU, DTE, ELAN, ET, EPD, EVA, EL, EVGO, EVH, EXAS, EXC, FARM, FISV, FTAI, BEN, GM, ROCK, GKOS, GHC, GYRO, HY, INCY, INFU, ING, IR, INSE, ITGR, IBM, IVAC, JOUT, LH, BATRK, LILA, LSXMK, LMNR, M, MANU, MNDT, TIGO, MNTV, NCR, STIM, NOMD, NLOK, NABL, OCSL, OII, ODC, PRTK, PRGO, PETQ, PIPP, POST, PRLB, PZN, RADI, RBAC, RGCO, CRM, SAP, SRG, SHAK, SHG, SDC, SNA, SWI, SPB, SBUX, SRCL, STL, SYNL, TCMD, TTWO, TISI, TEN, ODP, BARK, TSQ, TM, TA, TG, TPHS, TROX, TWIN, TWTR, OLED, VMI, VLGEA, VMEO, VC, WFC, WHG, WLDN,
- Reduced Positions: HRI, DIS, MDT, PNC, ISRG, MS, TRMB, EMR, NXPI, AEM, NET, NEE, CAG, ENR, FOE, KL, PVG, T, AAPL, LBRDK, FB, WPM, AGI, BABA, AXP, APTV, BYD, BMY, CDNA, ILMN, IMKTA, MA, RSG, SEE, WTS, WTW, XYL, AME, BA, COP, CRWD, GS, HAL, KKR, KLAC, LRCX, MRK, MSFT, TAP, NEM, PAAS, PNM, QDEL, RHP, SILK, SONY, SUN, SPGI, USM, WMB, GOOGL, GOOG, ANTM, ADM, ARD, ASTE, AZN, BK, GOLD, BRK.A, BMRN, BP, CSII, CVX, CHDN, C, CPRT, COST, CCK, CUTR, DELL, FANG, DBD, DISH, DOW, EML, ELAT, NPO, EOG, WTRG, FCX, GATX, GCP, GILD, GMED, GDEN, GGG, HMY, HPE, HD, IEX, INTC, KAMN, KMI, LAUR, FWONA, LYV, LOW, LUMN, MSGE, MGM, MLI, MYE, NFG, OPCH, OTTR, ORLY, PYPL, PEP, PFE, PSX, ROK, SCHW, SXT, SOHU, STLA, TDS, TXT, TSCO, TYL, TSN, VVV, VZ, VIACA, VOD, WBA, WM, WAVC.U, TSVT, MMM, JOBS, ABT, AYI, AAP, AMD, ALB, ALC, Y, ALE, AB, ARLP, ALLY, AIG, AWR, AWK, AP, APA, APO, APSG, ARGO, ANET, AFI, ASH, AY, ADP, AXTA, BRPM, BMI, BCE, BDX, BIIB, BSGA, BLUE, BAM, BEPC, BG, CABO, CWT, CPE, CPB, CVCO, CF, CHNG, CHKP, CPK, CSCO, CIT, CCO, CWEN, CFX, CVGI, STZ, CS, CCI, CURI, CURI, CW, DHI, DGII, DLR, DISCA, DLHC, EBAY, EIX, ELMD, ESI, ENDP, E, ENTG, EOSE, AQUA, FPAC, FPAC, FSS, FDX, FIS, FLS, FMX, FRTA, FSTR, FOXA, FOX, FLL, GLPG, GAMB, GAN, GTX, GSK, GBT, GRC, GFF, HRB, HSBC, HUN, IDA, IHRT, INDT, IBKR, ICPT, IFF, IIN, IRTC, IRDM, JHG, JEF, KBH, K, PHG, LHX, LAMR, LNDC, LEGH, LILAK, FWONK, LTRPA, LECO, LIN, LNN, LCAP, LGF.B, LFUS, L, MDC, SHOO, MMC, MASI, MTCH, MTD, MIDD, MOD, MOV, MWA, FIZZ, NEOG, NYCB, NEU, NEP, NDSN, NVS, NUAN, NTR, NUVA, OXY, OKE, OGN, OTIS, PANW, PH, PSNL, PPC, PACX, PXD, BPOP, PSPC, PPL, PRMW, PRG, PHM, QGEN, KWR, QCOM, QRTEA, PACK, RYN, REGN, ROKU, ROP, RDS.A, RES, RUSHB, SC, SRE, SJR, SHEN, SHYF, SMTS, SJW, SKY, AOS, SON, SR, JOE, SMP, SPLP, STE, STRT, SRGA, SNV, SANW, TROW, TRC, TDOC, TFX, TME, TTEK, TEVA, TIMB, TR, TTC, TTE, TT, TREB, TKC, UGI, UNFI, URI, VLO, VEC, VTAQ, VEON, VCKA, WAT, WMK, WY, WOW, WWD, WYNN, YTRA, ZM, ZWS,
- Sold Out: CLDR, MDLA, STMP, LORL, TRIL, HRC, RAVN, KDMN, UFS, INOV, CAI, QADA, PPD, XLRN, CXP, MDP, MDP, BLL, ECHO, CSOD, KSU, TAK, GPX, SIC, CVA, SE, SOLY, ITMR, DSPG, CNBKA, SVOK, CADE, CADE, SCR, TMTS, IEC, CIIGU, EHTH, MSON, ROCGU, OXACU, BNIXU, QADB, MACQU, CFVIU, ENFA, MYPS, OWL, EUSG, SBEA, RAMMU, WALDU, BMBL, BIOTU, FMAC, YAC, BBIO, AYX, CLDB, SNN, NVTA, MO, ENBL, DVD, VYGR, VICR, BGFV,
For the details of GABELLI FUNDS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabelli+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GABELLI FUNDS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 740,456 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,639,113 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,665,325 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,107,415 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,254,250 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 288,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 716,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 130,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 195,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 130.98%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 132,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 1051.17%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 310,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $541.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 383.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 477,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 144,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 307,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: (STMP)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: (TRIL)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: (HRC)
Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 26.68%. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 238,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 145,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 76,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 441,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.777500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 146,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 74.02%. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 38,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of GABELLI FUNDS LLC. Also check out:
1. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GABELLI FUNDS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GABELLI FUNDS LLC keeps buying