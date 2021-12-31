Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Rogers Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

Rye, NY, based Investment company Gabelli Funds Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Rogers Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabelli Funds Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gabelli Funds Llc owns 1348 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GABELLI FUNDS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 740,456 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,639,113 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  3. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,665,325 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,107,415 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  5. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,254,250 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 288,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 716,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 130,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 195,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 130.98%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 132,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 1051.17%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 310,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $541.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 383.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 477,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 144,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 307,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Sold Out: (TRIL)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 26.68%. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 238,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 145,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 76,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 441,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.777500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 146,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 74.02%. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 38,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.



