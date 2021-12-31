Gabelli Funds Llc Buys Rogers Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

Rye, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rogers Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabelli Funds Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gabelli Funds Llc owns 1348 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 740,456 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,639,113 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,665,325 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,107,415 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,254,250 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 288,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 716,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 130,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 195,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 130.98%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 132,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 1051.17%. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 310,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $541.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 383.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 477,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $269.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 144,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 307,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Gabelli Funds Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 26.68%. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 238,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 145,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 76,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 441,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 48.72%. The sale prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.777500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 146,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gabelli Funds Llc reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 74.02%. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Gabelli Funds Llc still held 38,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.